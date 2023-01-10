Setting the record straight. Ariana Madix clapped back after the Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer featured a rumor that she and Tom Sandoval are in an open relationship.

“We dont have an open relationship. i’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious,” Ariana, 37, tweeted on Monday, January 9, referring to the sneak peek posted by Bravo.

The reality star later took to social media to address fan questions about her sexuality. After a follower asked if Ariana was “no longer” bisexual, she replied, “bisexual ≠ polyamorous.”

Ariana also explained why she chose to clarify her relationship status instead of waiting for the hit series to air. “Like are we really gonna waste episodes on trying to figure that one out,” she wrote via Twitter on Monday.

In the trailer, Scheana Shay told Tom, 39, that Katie Maloney was allegedly letting others know that he and Ariana are in an open relationship. The restaurant owner subsequently started crying.

Tom and Ariana’s relationship has been at the center of Vanderpump Rules since the Florida native joined the series in season 2. Tom, who was initially dating Kristen Doute, later confirmed that he started seeing Ariana in 2014 after filming wrapped on the sophomore season.

In 2020, the bar owner opened up about how the couple grew closer after his girlfriend came out as bisexual. “I think that the more you’re open and honest about who you are, I feel like it just makes you stronger in the end,” Tom exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s something I’ve known.”

The TomTom co-owner noted that he and Ariana continue to put work into their relationship.

“Whenever we’re busy, whenever we’re working out, healthy, being proactive, it just tends to be a positive influence on our relationship. We just want to kind of keep those things going on,” he added. “We’re very close. We joke around on a regular basis. We have great debates, intelligent debates. We have a lot of respect for each other. It’s a positive thing.”

As season 10 filmed during summer 2022, new split rumors surfaced. During an appearance at BravoCon in October 2022, Ariana shut down the speculation.

“I look at all those blind items [online] and things like that. I’m into it, so I totally get it,” the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor explained to Us. “If you were to follow all of those things — I mean, we’ve been together for almost nine years — you would think we’ve broken up like times 50 times.”

Vanderpump Rules returns Wednesday, February 8, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET