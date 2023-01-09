It’s all happening — and then some. The Vanderpump Rules cast is back for season 10 and it looks like the longtime friends will be facing some serious challenges in their personal lives.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, which was released on Monday, January 9, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz‘s split is on everyone’s mind. After calling it quits, Katie, 35, is shocked to find out that her estranged husband, 40, hooked up with their costar Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding.

“I never had hatred for you and now I do,” the “You’re Gonna Love me” podcast host tells Tom in the clip. “I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunk and I think you’re a loser.”

In response, the TomTom co-owner replies, “This does not affect me at all.”

Us Weekly previously reported that Katie and Raquel, 28, were “on the outs” after filming season 10. According to an insider, Katie and Tom’s divorce put “a wedge between the cast” of Vanderpump Rules.

The California native, for her part, also confirmed she was “not on the best terms” with Katie, telling Us at BravoCon in October 2022, “I can’t speak for her, but I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings.”

At the time, Raquel hinted at her new connection with the restaurant owner. “Right now, we’re good friends. I feel like [our breakups] kind of brought us together as friends and we’ve been able to support each other,” she added. “I wasn’t expecting that friendship to blossom, but I’m happy that it did.”

While filming the season 9 reunion in December 2021, Raquel and James Kennedy confirmed the end of their engagement. Two months later, Katie and Tom announced that they called it quits after more than a decade together.

“Well this sucks,” the Minnesota native wrote via Instagram in March 2021. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

He continued: “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—king canned Instagram caption. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word [because] it’s too painful. We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner.”

The Utah native later credited Raquel for helping her make the decision to pull the plug on the relationship. “When they announced at the reunion that they had broken it up — it was a bit empowering because when you’re trying to figure out what to do and you see other people be strong and their convictions like that, you’re like, ‘Alright, I can do it, I can do it,'” Katie told Us in April 2022.

Vanderpump Rules returns Wednesday, February 8, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET

Scroll down for the biggest bombshells from the Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer: