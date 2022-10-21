Getting back out there. Following her split from Randall Emmett, Lala Kent has taken steps to get back out into the dating scene — and she has offered a glimpse at every step of her journey.

Kent, who got engaged to the director in 2018, sparked split speculation three years later when she removed all traces of her then-fiancé from her social media feed. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Kent and Emmett called it quits.

During the season 9 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, the Give Them Lala author got honest about the challenges she faced with Emmett over the years.

“Randall was never ever home. He would always say that it was work-related and he was always on his phone. It was nonstop on his phone, and I still didn’t even register it,” she shared during the special in January 2022. “I just knew that Randall was not who I think he is.”

That same month, Kent opened up about the pair’s limited communication as they coparent their daughter.

“We communicate through an app, and it has just to do with Ocean,” the Utah native, who welcomed their little one in March 2021, said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it. Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her, I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

As Kent got ready to film the hit Bravo series, she noted that her life is “very different” following her broken engagement. “If you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it’s pretty much finished,” she exclusively told Us in July 2022. “There [are] just a few pieces I need to find. I know this is like such a strange analogy, but I feel happy. I’m excited to be back.”

For the beauty mogul, having her loved ones in her corner allowed her to build a “very different” life for herself. “I feel very fortunate to have the support system that I have,” she added at the time. “[Ocean’s] very easy. I got lucky. I can’t even remember the last time that I actually saw her cry with tears. She fake cries all day long. She’s a little dramatic queen and I’m like, ‘You’re hustling me right now! I don’t see anything coming out.'”

Later that year, Kent gushed about getting to have the “best sex” of her life following the breakup. “Compared to my old relationship that was not hard to do,” she shared with Us at BravoCon in October 2022. “Oh, this shade! I can’t stop. I haven’t conquered the art of being quiet.”

Kent also teased that viewers might get a glimpse at her dating life, saying, “You won’t see me, like, dating, but you’ll see the dude who I hooked up [with]. [He was] the first boy I slept with since my last relationship. Which was very weird. I was like, ‘There’s cameras here.’ And I’m like, ‘This is a boy that I’m gonna hook up with. This is weird.’”

