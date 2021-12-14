Back in the saddle! Lala Kent seemingly shaded her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, while teasing how her sex life has improved post-split.

“‘Tis the season for a little extra self-care,” the 31-year-old star wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 13, while showing off one of Bellesa’s vibrators in a sponsored post.

The Vanderpump Rules star noted that with the help of the solo sex toy, she’s experiencing the “best sexy time I’ve had in five years and eight months,” hinting that her sex life has gotten much better since she and Emmett, 50, called it quits earlier this year.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder, who shares 8-month-old daughter Ocean with the producer, appeared to point out another one of Emmett’s faults when sharing a post about how narcissists act via her Instagram Story earlier this month.

“Narcissists live a double life. They show fake charm and friendliness in public but are snake-like, venomous and devious behind closed doors,” the passage, originally posted by narcissist abuse recovery professional Danish Bashir, read. “They are master manipulators who destroy lives. Most importantly, they don’t have an identity and that explains everything.”

Kent shared the message on December 6 highlighting how someone with a narcissistic personality can’t be trusted since they “morph into a reflection” of the person they are with and therefore have “no identity” of their own.

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host added a mind blown emoji alongside the description just one month after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Emmett called off their three-year engagement.

Kent and the Midnight in the Switchgrass director got engaged in September 2018 after going public with their romance earlier that year. They had to postpone their April 2020 nuptials amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They later welcomed their daughter in March, who joins Emmett’s two other daughters, London, 11, and Rylee, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed in October that Kent wiped Emmett from her social media pages sparking speculation that they were having trouble. The TV personality fueled split rumors when she was seen later that month without her engagement ring on while out in Los Angeles.

A source exclusively told Us on November 3 that it was over between Kent and Emmett, with the insider noting, “Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision.” The source added that the “trust is gone” between the pair.

Ahead of confirming their breakup, Kent seemingly hinted that there was infidelity on the producer’s part after Emmett was spotted in October with two women at a hotel in Nashville. The incident ultimately led to the split.

“I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls,” Kent explained during the December 1 episode of her podcast when speaking about whether she’d talk about their breakup on the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion. “[And] I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from [‘Rand’] to ‘bRand new.’”

The Utah native didn’t go into any more detail about the alleged infidelity, but she did note that she knew it was time to cut ties with Emmett.

“I had my head in the sand for a really long time, but I’m grateful no matter what,” she said. “The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f–k out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye.’”