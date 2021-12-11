Not aging well. As viewers got to see Lala Kent‘s relationship with Randall Emmett blossom on Vanderpump Rules, the pair were headed their separate ways while the show was airing.

During season 9, which started to air in September, Lala and Randall were focused on their daughter, Ocean, while also preparing for their upcoming nuptials. One month later, the reality star removed all traces of the director from her social media, causing fans to question the status of their relationship.

In November, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had ended their three-year engagement after Lala previously hinted at infidelity on Randall’s part.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone,” a source exclusively shared with Us at the time. “He’s been trying to win her back. … For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private.”

Lala’s costars reacted to the initial breakup rumors as the twosome’s romance continued to play out on the hit Bravo series.

James Kennedy implied during an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the split speculation may have been for publicity.

“It’s perfect timing, isn’t it? Tonight’s more about me and Raquel [Leviss] and all we are talking about so far is Lala. I’m just, like, it’s perfect. She’s got a book signing tomorrow in L.A., right?” He said. “Randall and I have come a long way and obviously my loyalty stands with Lala, no matter what. But honestly, I don’t know much. I just wish them the best. I don’t really like to dip deep into their business.”

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay‘s fiancé, Brock Davies, questioned the relationship after Lala called out his own past during season 9.

“I think the truth needs to come out. I think somewhere in between each one of their stories is the truth,” the Australia native exclusively told Us in November. “And are we going to get to know what that truth is? Probably not. So then it’s just kind of like, ‘Look, we gotta be supportive of our friends.’”

After moving out of her home with the film producer, the Bravolebrity hinted at the alleged cheating rumors that played a role in the split.

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand. I don’t know how the f–k I didn’t see a lot of this s–t,” Lala said during a December episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, noting that she may have been “meddling in other people’s relationships” due to a “projection” with her own relationship.

Lala admitted that she was glad that she made the decision to choose herself first.

“What’s five years and some change versus what I would’ve been in,” she added. “The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation,. I got that pit and I got the f–k out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye.'”

That same month, the Hard Kill star addressed her disappointment about the lack of support she felt her costars showed her during the season 9 reunion.

“I didn’t hear from one person on my cast except for Raquel to say, ‘Hope you’re doing OK,'” Lala detailed during her podcast, days after discussing her breakup on the reunion special. “That was very telling for me. … I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops. … But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and say, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was, like I said, eye-opening.”

Scroll on to see everything Lala said about Randall on Vanderpump Rules before their split: