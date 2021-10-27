Adding in their two cents. The cast of Vanderpump Rules has a few thoughts about costar Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s rumored split — including the timing of it all.

Ariana Madix spoke about her castmate during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, October 26, noting that Kent’s been “up and down” amid the alleged breakup.

“I don’t want to speak for her too much,” the 36-year-old star said at the time, noting it’s been a “crazy” time for the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast cohost.

James Kennedy, on the other hand, questioned the timing of the rumored split one week prior.

“It’s perfect timing, isn’t it? Tonight’s more about me and Raquel [Leviss] and all we are talking about so far is Lala,” the 29-year-old reality star said during an appearance on WWHL on October 19, referring to his engagement to Leviss airing on that week’s episode of the Bravo show. “I’m just, like, it’s perfect. She’s got a book signing tomorrow in L.A., right?”

The DJ explained that although he couldn’t give any real insight into whether Kent and Emmett, 50, are over for good, he said that the Utah native did recently leave him and Leviss, 27, in an awkward situation regarding the film producer.

“We have a pickleball tournament with Randall in La Quinta, [California]. She canceled that,” Kennedy said. “Well, her participation is canceled, but now what do I do? Do I go play pickleball with Randall? I’ve got myself in a pickle here.”

Earlier this month, Kent sparked split speculation when she erased all traces of her fiancé from her social media pages on October 17.

The Give Them Lala author also posted a clip of two men walking through the Beverly Hills Hotel with suitcases as they pushed her daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with Emmett. The Instagram Story clip featured Beyoncé‘s song “Sorry” playing in the background.

The same day, Kent hinted that the Florida native may have cheated on her when she “liked” a meme on Instagram about Emmett’s alleged actions.

“Rumors are swirling that Randall might have had some extracurriculars with a couple of cocktail waitresses,” the meme caption read alongside a side-by-side photo of Emmett with Lisa Rinna holding a gun.

Kent, who got engaged to the Midnight in the Switchgrass producer in 2018, was then spotted without her engagement ring while out in Los Angeles on October 19. The duo, however, have yet to publicly address the rumors.

Scroll down to see which Vanderpump Rules stars have commented on the alleged breakup: