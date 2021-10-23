Being supportive. Amid ongoing split speculation, Randall Emmett celebrated Lala Kent’s sobriety milestone with a heartfelt gesture.

“Congrats on 3 years,” the filmmaker, 50, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, October 22, alongside a large balloon display, which included a golden “3” balloon, various pink and white ones and what looked like a “Happy Birthday” inflatable in the shape of a cake.

Earlier that day, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum marked the accomplishment via her own Instagram post.

“Today marks 3 years of sobriety,” the Give Them Lala author wrote. “I can’t believe it. I’m beyond grateful for this path that God & my late father placed in front of me. I’m grateful for my sober coach & my sponsor who I consider angels. I’m grateful for the program & the men and women who have shared their stories so honestly, giving me hope and inspiration to continue to never pick up a drink again.”

She continued in her post, “It is one day at a time, but I will say, I have never felt so strong in my sobriety. It’s the proudest thing I have ever done, aside from becoming a mother. My first priority is always my sobriety. It comes before everything- because without it, I am of no use. I love you all so much. I hope you know that 🤍 #happybirthdaytome.”

Days earlier, the former SUR employee and the film producer sparked breakup rumors after the Bravo personality removed all traces of her fiancé — with whom she got engaged to in 2018 — from her Instagram, and “liked” photos that speculated about infidelity on his part.

Though the couple — who share 7-month-old daughter Ocean — have yet to address the rumors, the Bravo star seemingly deleted or archived her Instagram photos with Emmett by Sunday, October 17. Two days later, the Utah native was spotted in Los Angeles. At the time, she dressed casually in ripped jeans, graphic sweatshirt and black baseball cap, as eagle-eyed fans noticed her left ring finger was bare, noting that she was not wearing her engagement ring from the director.

The couple first went public with their romance in 2017 before getting engaged the following year. While they were set to wed in April 2020, they later postponed the festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass director was previously married to Ambyr Childers from 2009 until their 2015 separation, and the exes share daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8. Emmett previously gushed about Kent’s role as future stepmother to his older children.

“My kids love Lala, she loves them like her own,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020. “I’m so lucky. I take it for granted some days, because I’ll be at the office now working and I’ll say, ‘Oh s—t, I got to get home.’ And she’s like, ‘Babe, me and the girls are going swimming and after we’re cooking hot dogs, so just take your time.’ I just got lucky.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!