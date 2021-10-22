Lala Kent Marks 3 Years of Sobriety Amid Split Rumors: ‘I’m Beyond Grateful’

“Beyond grateful.” Lala Kent marked three years of sobriety amid rumors that she and fiancé Randall Emmett have broken up.

“Today marks 3 years of sobriety. I can’t believe it,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 22. “I’m beyond grateful for this path that God & my late father placed in front of me. I’m grateful for my sober coach & my sponsor who I consider angels.”

Kent, who previously revealed that she stopped drinking after her father died in April 2018, continued by thanking the men and women who have shared their stories so honestly, giving me hope and inspiration to continue to never pick up a drink again.”

The former SUR hostess also wrote that she is “taking it one day at a time, but I will say, I have never felt so strong in my sobriety. It’s the proudest thing I have ever done, aside from becoming a mother,” adding, “My first priority is always my sobriety. It comes before everything — because without it, I am of no use.”

The mother of 7-month-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with Emmett, 50, first opened up about her sobriety journey in December 2018, when she revealed that she was two months clean — “and it’s been the best 60 days that I’ve had in a really long time,” the Bravo star told fans via her Instagram Story.

The Give Them Lala author later detailed “what her sobriety looks like” in a long message via Instagram in February 2020. “I know I love to drink … a lot, I know I’m a hard worker, and I know that my life is entirely up to me,” she wrote then. “However, If I decided to pick up a drink, it would be the determining factor of how my life would be.”

The severity of her own addiction is why she said she found Demi Lovato’s “California sober” approach to alcohol addiction “super offensive.”

During a July 19 appearance on the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the reality star said, “There are people out there who work their ass off to never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state.”

She added, “I’ve been in rooms with men and women who have given up everything just to not pick up. You’re not sober if you’re drinking or you’re smoking weed. You are not sober.”

Days before celebrating this important personal milestone, Kent sparked split rumors after she removed all traces of Emmett from her Instagram profile and “liked ” posts referencing him cheating. The reality star and the movie producer got engaged in 2018 and have yet to publicly comment on the split reports.