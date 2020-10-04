Firing on all cylinders! Lala Kent and Randall Emmett showed how much they know about each other during Us Weekly’s “Newly Engaged Game” — even though the director proposed more than two years ago.

The pregnant Vanderpump Rules star, 30, and her fiancé, 49, who announced in September they are expecting their first child together, exclusively told Us that Emmett said, “I love you” first.

“We know each other. We remember,” Kent told Us after getting the answer correct. “The night that we baboom baboom he said it.”

The couple, who got engaged in September 2018 but has since postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, got real about the reality star’s biggest turn on.

“Being kind and when I’m working and busy,” the Midnight in the Switchgrass producer answered, to which Kent replied, “I put Rand at work … also Hulu.”

The Utah native gushed about her love’s work ethic saying, “When he’s at work, I’m like, wow!”

As for what Emmett considers a turn off, the two again were in sync.

“It’s kind of gross,” Kent said before writing down her answer. “Oh my gosh, I put when I fart.”

The Labor of Love producer, who shares two daughters with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, agreed with his fiancée, writing, “When she doesn’t tickle my back or when she farts or poops.”

He explained his reasoning, adding: “It’s disgusting. Women are perfect in my mind. They don’t ever go to the bathroom. I live in denial. But, you’re perfect, so nothing really turns me off.”

The couple, who answered five out of seven questions correctly, also opened up about their first date at TAO New York City and the best gift the director has given Kent — not including her engagement ring or their future child.

Last month, Kent told Us that she isn’t opposed to having the Vanderpump Rules film crew present at her birth. “For me, it’s something you’ll have forever, you know? Bring them in,” she said at the time.

While the delivery room could be featured on the show, Kent is now feeling “super protective” of her and Emmett’s baby-to-be.

“I’m like, ‘Can we reel it in a little bit?’ I’m on a reality TV show. I’m usually like, ‘Mention it all. The good, the bad, the ugly.’ And now all of the sudden I’m like, ‘No don’t post anything. Don’t talk about that,’” she said.

Watch the couple hilariously answer Us Weekly’s “Newly Engaged Game” questions in the video above.