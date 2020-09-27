All in this together? Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, believe Vanderpump Rules costars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz will be the next couple to join the cast’s pregnancy squad.

“She better. We’re waiting on her,” Kent, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 22. “Yes, I think she will be the next one.”

The pregnant reality star, who announced she’s expecting her first child with Emmett, 49, earlier this month, explained that when Maloney, 33, decides she wants to have a baby, it’ll happen quickly.

“The thing with Katie is she’s so chill. Like when she’s ready, she’ll get it pop in,” the “Give Them Lala…With Randall” cohost said, to which Emmett added, “Yes, 100 percent.”

The Midnight in the Switchgrass producer predicted that Maloney and Schwartz, 37, will get pregnant “between today and January at the latest.”

Emmett added: “I am confident that Tom Schwartz will deliver.”

The Spree actress echoed the director’s sentiments and pointed out that on the way to their gender reveal this month — the couple are having a girl — Schwartz admitted to having baby fever.

“Schwartz was like, ‘Lala, this is making me like really, really baby hungry.’ He was like, ‘Bubba, can we try now?’” Kent recalled. “It was really sweet. It’ll happen.”

If the Witches of WeHo cocreator were to announce she’s expecting, she would be the fourth woman in the Vanderpump Rules cast to get pregnant this year.

Us broke the news in June that Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are expecting their first child together, days after the Next Level Basic author, 32, was let go from the show — along with Kristen Doute — for past racist actions.

Three months later, Kent and Emmett announced their baby news on their podcast before Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor revealed they are also expecting a little one. But on a sad note, Scheana Shay revealed in June that she’d suffered a miscarriage.

The three Bravo women are all going to be first-time moms, while Emmett is already father to two daughters, London, 10, and Rylee, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

While some fans may be surprised by all of the baby excitement, Kent told Us that it’s all going according to the girls’ plan.

“It sounds so corny, [but] we did [talk about it],” the Utah native told Us about the group’s hope to be moms around the same time. “I’ll never forget going to — we were on the plane going to celebrate Jax and Brittany’s engagement a couple of years ago. And we all said like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re all like in relationships, we should plan to get pregnant together.’”

Although Kent and Schroeder are still engaged to be married, having postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pregnancy pact remained intact.

“Then Stassi and I didn’t end up getting married. And I said to her, ‘What are we doing about having babies?’ And she said, ‘I’m pregnant,’” the Row actress continued. “I was like, ‘What?’ And she goes, ‘You need to take the IUD out today.’”

She added: “It’s like, it’s so corny and cheesy, but you also can’t make this stuff up.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi