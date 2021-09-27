Scheana Shay’s Fiance Brock Davies’ Family, Kids: Everything We Know

Brock Davies’ brood! Scheana Shay welcomed daughter Summer with her fiancé in April, and the Aussie has two other children from a previous marriage.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2019 that the “One More Time” singer was dating Davies. The California native told Us at the time that she had been introduced to the former rugby player by “mutual friends.”

Kristen Doute gushed to Us that she “like[d] everything about” Davies, while James Kennedy added, “He’s quite the hunk! He’s so hot. He has an Australian accent. He lives in San Diego.”

In May of the following year, Shay revealed that she was ready to have children with the personal trainer, noting that he was already a dad.

“I want at least two, and he already has two,” the Bravo personality told Maria Menounos in 2020. “So four I think, for him, is a good number. If in a crazy off chance, [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family. If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

Shay suffered a “devastating” miscarriage the following month. By October 2020, she was pregnant again with her rainbow baby.

“My heart is SO FULL,” the new mom wrote via Instagram in April when her baby girl arrived. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!”

Davies added in a post of his own at the time: “Yesterday I watched @scheana birth our beautiful baby girl with sooo much love. Baby girl passed her final tests today as we watched over mamma bear here in the High-Risk unit. @scheana was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a rare expansion of preeclampsia. Baby mamma is doing great, baby and daddy are holding down the room for mamma.”

The couple got engaged in September 2021. Later that same month, they spoke exclusively to Us about their plans for baby No. 2.

“I’ll be turning my eggs into embryos and considering a surrogate, considering adopting or considering taking our chances,” the Azusa Pacific University grad said in September 2021. “We’re not gonna even think about it until after Summer’s 1st birthday.”

Keep scrolling for details on Davies’ other two children, including when he believes they will meet Summer: