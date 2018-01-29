The never-ending relationship drama at SUR continues. Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute revealed exclusively to Us Weekly what she thinks about the hookup rumors between James Kennedy and Logan Noh.

“I think that there’s been a little bit of waiting in the pond, if you will. I don’t know. I feel like as the season progresses, especially with tonight’s episode, obviously … I feel for Logan. I really do,” Doute told Us on Monday, January 29. “I really do. I really feel badly for him. And he obviously … His heart is in the right place. And I think that James is denying his own truth a little bit.”

She continued, “I think James loves attention. Absolutely. And no matter who that’s going to hurt. So I just think that’s really unfortunate. Like, poor Logan.”

As previously reported, rumors that there was something happening between Kennedy and his best friend started during the January 22 episode of Vanderpump Rules. Fuel was added to the fire when Noh told Brittany Cartwright’s sister, Tiffany, that he is sleeping with Kennedy during the latest episode of the Bravo hit. When confronted by the DJ, Noh revealed he made up the story because he is jealous of Kennedy’s relationship with his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, and he is in love with him.

While it appears to be the end of their friendship, Doute isn’t so sure.

“I don’t think so. For right now, I think James is embarrassed that this has sort of come up. Who knows? You’re not there behind that closed bedroom door. Who knows what the actual truth is. There could be three sides to this. But I don’t think it’s the end for their friendship,” she explained.

The Vegiholic founder, who dated Kennedy during the season 3 of Pump Rules, also spoke about how Leviss is handling the situation.

“Bless Raquel. You know? I think there couldn’t be two people more opposite in this world than Raquel and I, although we did both date James Kennedy. Fine. Yeah. I think Raquel should have run after the first date, personally. But if this is her jam … The whole gay pride scene with the three of them,” Doute said, referring to tension between Kennedy, Leviss and Noh during the Gay Pride parade afterparty at SUR. “I’m sweating thinking about it. I think I watched it over and over and over. Like, did that actually just happen?”

She added, “I don’t think James handles anything the right way, with or without alcohol being present. No, I don’t. Because if Logan is your best friend and you love him so much, just be honest about what is going on. Whether that’s half of your truth and half of his truth, it’s like, girls come and go, but your friends are going to be there forever.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

