Sweet Summer! Scheana Shay and Brock Davies welcomed their first child together in April 2021 and have been documenting her life ever since.

“My heart is SO FULL,” the Vanderpump Rules star captioned their first family photo via Instagram. “We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!”

The Bravo personality added that her blood pressure had “escalated” within 24 hours of being induced, writing, “I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here.”

Davies praised his partner at the time for her delivering their baby girl “with love,” and said that he and Summer were “holding down the room for mamma” in the high-risk unit.

Shay’s costars left congratulatory comments on her social media upload, from Lala Kent to Brittany Cartwright. “Congratulations, mama. She is beautiful,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator wrote, while the Kentucky native added, “Love you so much.”

The “One More Time” singer left the hospital with the Aussie and their little one two days later. “Everybody who sent us their thoughts, their prayers, their wishes, their congratulations, all of the above, your kind words didn’t go unheard,” the personal trainer said on his Instagram Story at the time. “Amazing support. Appreciate it. Gonna head home and start the new adventure, huh honey? Well done.”

The couple first shared their plans to start a family in May 2020. “I want at least two and he already has two [from a previous relationship],” Shay told Maria Menounos at the time. “So four I think, for him, is a good number. If in a crazy off chance, [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family. If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

Two months later, the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host suffered a miscarriage. The reality star announced in October 2020 that their rainbow baby was on the way.

Keep scrolling to see her little one’s best pictures, from family photos to breast-feeding selfies.