Celebrating Summer! Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Vanderpump Rules costars attended their daughter’s 1st birthday party on Sunday, April 24.

“We just had it flooded with rainbows,” Shay, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 27. “She is my rainbow baby. There is no other theme you could convince me to do for her for her 1st birthday.”

While Summer was “a little overwhelmed,” the birthday girl loved playing with her friends. “She gets along with all of [the cast members’ kids] so well,” Shay gushed. “She does love to pull out [Lala Kent‘s daughter] Ocean’s bows though … and then give her a hug. Ocean’s her little bestie.”

“It looks so cute,” the “Good as Gold” singer gushed on her Instagram Stories at the time, showing off her baby girl’s balloon arch, floral arrangements, ball pit, bounce castle and more.

Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss and more of the California native’s fellow Bravo personalities were guests at the epic birthday bash.

Two days later, Shay shared a touching tribute to the birthday girl via Instagram.

“I cannot believe my angel is already a year old!” the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host captioned a Tuesday, April 26, Instagram slideshow. “The time really does fly. @summermoon you are strong, fearless, smart, funny and so much more. My little sour patch kid, there is nothing I won’t do for you. I will always be here for you my sweet rainbow baby. You really are a dream come true! HBD baby girl!”

Kristen Doute commented on the social media upload, writing, “Happy birthday Summer!! Love you so much!”

Davies, 30, posted photos of his own, revealing that Summer shares a birthday with his eldest daughter, Winter. (The former rugby player shares Winter and her brother, Eli, with his ex-wife.)

“Today is both of my girls’ birthdays,” the personal trainer told his Instagram followers. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, I hope all your wishes come true girls.”

In February, the Aussie claimed to have paid off child support for Eli and Winter, but he went on to exclusively tell Us Weekly that he still has a ways to go when it comes to reuniting with them.

“That’s going to be a long one to fix,” the Homebody Fitness creator explained at the time. “The damage was done with me and [their mom]. Now it’s just a waiting game. Obviously, we’ll move that along as much as we can. Respectfully, because there are kids involved.”

Davies acknowledged that he has “started [the] long road ahead,” adding, “I’ve done the right things. [I’m] getting there. So hopefully we get to build that relationship sooner rather than later. But in time. That’s all it takes.”

Shay, for her part, told Us that her fiancé’s payments are the “first step” in his reconciliation journey.

The couple got engaged in July 2021, and Davies told Zack Peter on the “#NoFilter” podcast seven months later that having Eli and Winter at the wedding will be a “long shot.”

Keep scrolling to see the pair celebrating their daughter’s first year.