Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Relationship Timeline

Happily ever after! Scheana Shay found something special with Brock Davies after previously having several ups and downs in her dating life.

The Vanderpump Rules star married Mike Shay in 2014 on the Bravo show and filed for divorce two years later. In 2016, Scheana reconnected with her ex, Robert Valletta, and their relationship was also documented on the reality series. The singer was later linked to Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2019 that Scheana had found love with Davies after she previously teased a new romance in her life.

“I feel like I’ve been single for so long because they were the Robs and the Adams and the douchebags and all the Bachelor guys, and it’s like, I was the one putting in so much effort, and I’ve never had someone treat me the way I deserve and treat me the way I treat people,” she told Us at the time. “So with this one I’m like, you know what? We’re gonna see where this goes and I’m gonna ride this out and hopefully he’s a keeper!”

The California native continued to gush about her time with the personal trainer as their relationship got more serious.

“[Brock] treats me right, I’ve never been with someone who made me feel so loved and not insecure. We are a good fit for each other,” Scheana exclusively told Us in February 2020. “We are both loud outspoken personalities so we butt heads at times, but any issue we’ve ever had has been resolved in less than 30 minutes.”

The podcast host chose to wait a few months though before going public with Davies on social media.

“I’ve waited a while to actually post something w my BF bc negativity always surrounds my dating life and it can be frustrating,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2020. “BUT, it’s been 7 months and I’ve never been happier!! I finally am ready to share our relationship as more than just a highlight of stories on here.”

As the pair offered glimpses at their strong bond online, Scheana admitted that she was ready to start a family with the rugby player.

“I want at least two and he already has two,” the “Good As Gold” performer told Maria Menounos during an interview in May 2020. “So four I think, for him, is a good number. If in a crazy off chance, [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family. If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

The following month, the duo confirmed that they had suffered a miscarriage after a surprise pregnancy.

“A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant, and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own,” Scheana explained on her “Scheananigans” podcast in June 2020. “My doctors told me that it would be close to impossible.”

The Bravolebrity described that the loss was “just devastating” for them.

“We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process,” she added.

Even though the couple mentioned that they weren’t in a rush to get pregnant again, they announced that they were expecting once more four months later.

“I still can’t believe in just 9 weeks I get to hold my baby girl @minischeana 🥺 A moment I’ve waited for my whole life,” Scheana captioned a photo of her showing off her bump in February 2021.

In April 2021, the twosome welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Honey, and have since happily shared their little one’s milestones on Instagram. Three months later, Us confirmed that Scheana and Davies took the next big step in their relationship by getting engaged.

