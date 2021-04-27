Rainbow baby! Scheana Shay gave birth to her and Brock Davies’ first child together on Monday, April 26, in Los Angeles after previously suffering a miscarriage.

“Scheana Shay and partner Brock Honey Davies are elated to announce the birth of their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies,” the new mom’s rep told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 27.

“My heart is SO FULL,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, captioned her Instagram reveal. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!”

The Aussie, 30, is already the father of two children from a previous relationship. He and Shay announced in October 2020 that she was pregnant.

“IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021,” the “One More Time” singer captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “We are expecting our rainbow baby!!”

The personal trainer commented on the social media upload: “We did a thing honey. I’m so happy I have you to balance me out. I love you honey. Congratulations to us.”

The couple threw a sex reveal party the following month, and the Bravo personality was thrilled to find out she had a baby girl on the way. “I can’t wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with rainbows and unicorns,” the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host gushed via Instagram in November 2020.

The reality star’s news came on the heels of fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members’ pregnancies. Stassi Schroeder announced hers in June 2020, followed by Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright in September 2020.

When social media trolls accused Shay of conceiving as part of a “trend,” her mom, Erika van Olphen, clapped back on Twitter. “If you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel, you would know that she has struggled with fertility for years,” she wrote in October 2020. “She has gone through two rounds of freezing her eggs and while deciding to possibly do a third round, she was blessed with a pregnancy.”

Van Olphen went on to reference her daughter’s June 2020 miscarriage, writing, “Her doctor advised her to wait one ovulation/one period cycle and she could try again! For those who said she should’ve waited six months, she followed doc’s orders. After waiting over a month, to our surprise she got pregnant again. Yes, she was scared but so very grateful!!”

Shay’s pregnancy loss was “devastating,” the singer revealed in a podcast episode. “We were so excited,” she explained. “Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

Three months after her miscarriage, Shay said that she and her boyfriend were “not not trying” to have a baby. “We’ll get there,” Davies chimed in during the September 2020 podcast episode.