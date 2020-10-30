Making her own decision! Scheana Shay’s mom, Erika van Olphen, clapped back at speculation that her daughter got pregnant to follow in her Vanderpump Rules costars’ footsteps.

“As Scheana’s mom, I’d like to first say ‘thank you’ to all the beautiful messages and well wishes,” Olphen tweeted on Thursday, October 29. “I’d also like to address those who think they know her story and or that she got pregnant as a ‘trend’ or a competition with her other castmates! First of all, if you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel, you would know that she has struggled with fertility for years. She has gone through two rounds of freezing her eggs and while deciding to possibly do a third round, she was blessed with a pregnancy.”

Olphen went on to write that the “Good As Gold” singer “sadly” suffered a miscarriage, adding, “Afterward, her doctor advised her to wait one ovulation/one period cycle and she could try again! For those who said she should’ve waited six months, she followed doc’s orders. After waiting over a month, to our surprise she got pregnant again. Yes, she was scared but so very grateful!!”

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host announced on Wednesday, October 28, that she and boyfriend Brock Davies are expecting their first child together. (The personal trainer, 30, is already the father of two children from a previous relationship.)

“IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!” the Bravo personality captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “We are expecting our rainbow baby!!! … The most amazing news of my life!”

The Aussie commented on the social media upload: “We did a thing honey. I’m so happy I have you to balance me out, I love you honey. Congratulations to us.”

The couple’s news came four months after Us Weekly broke the news that Stassi Schroeder is pregnant with her and Beau Clark‘s first child. Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright both announced in September that they are expecting little ones as well.

Olphen wrote on Thursday that Shay is “now almost 15 weeks,” noting that “both [mom] and baby are doing great.” She asked her daughter’s Instagram followers to “refrain from negativity and just be happy for her.”