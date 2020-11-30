Scheana Shay is bumping along! The Vanderpump Rules star revealed her pregnancy news in October 2020 and has been showing her growing belly ever since.

“IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!” the Bravo personality, 35, captioned her Instagram announcement with boyfriend Brock Davies. “We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!”

Davies, 30, commented on the social media upload: “We did a thing honey. I’m so happy I have you to balance me out, I love you honey. Congratulations to us.”

The couple’s news came four months after Shay shared her “devastating” miscarriage with her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast listeners.

“There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside,” the “One More Time” singer said of her pregnancy loss in June 2020. “There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

The following month, the reality star said that she and the former athlete were “not in a rush” to conceive again, explaining, “A lot of people have been asking, like, ‘Oh, are you going to start trying again?’ As much as I’m at the point where my doctor has said I am cleared to, if I want to and my body is ready, I think we’re gonna hold off a bit. [The last pregnancy] wasn’t planned.”

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2019 that Shay was dating the former professional rugby player, who is already the father of two children from a previous relationship. In May 2020, the California native told Maria Menounos that she and the Aussie wanted “at least two” children together.

“Four I think, for him, is a good number,” the Azusa Pacific University grad said during a “Better Together With Maria Menounos” interview at the time. “If in a crazy off chance, [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family. If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

Shay was previously married to Mike Shay from 2014 to 2016 and told Menounos, 42, that she and Davies aren’t rushing marriage. “We’re talking about the future,” the singer said. “There are so many other things you can do to show your love for someone. … We’ll eventually do it.”

