Still got it! Scheana Shay, who is pregnant with her first child, showed off her growing bump in a sexy nude photo.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, posed in front of a mirror, with a black silk robe covering only her arms in the selfie posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 16.

“#26Weeks,” she captioned the cheeky snapshot.

Shay returned to her account a few hours later, revealing to fans that she was struggling to fit in her old swimsuits. “So I realized in Palm Springs today that I’m officially at that size where none of my bathing suits fit me,” she shared, noting that she and boyfriend Brock Davies are heading to Hawaii for a babymoon in February.

The reality TV personality previously joked about her changing size in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post. She shared a sweet clip of herself standing alongside the Australian athlete, 30, writing in the caption, “Sweatpants are all that fit me going into 2021 and I couldn’t be happier about it! This year has been a wild ride baby but I’m so happy we got thru it all together!”

Although Shay and Davies’ baby isn’t due until April, the pair are working hard to prepare. Earlier this month, the California native showed off the progress she and the rugby player had made on their daughter’s nursery. “So this is [the baby’s] new cupboard space,” Davies told fans in the clip, which showed Shay standing before white built-in shelving. “We turned the desk into her new, you know, cloth table.”

Little progress had been made at the time, but Shay assured viewers it was coming along. She revealed that she and Davies replaced all the drawer knobs with small silver crystal balls and had plans to install a long clothing rack to hold their baby girl’s onesies. Shay was all smiles as she walked through the nursery in an oversized tracksuit and black Nike shoes.

Shay and Davies announced their pregnancy with baby No. 1 in October 2020 after suffering a devastating miscarriage five months prior. “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!,” she captioned her Instagram reveal. “We are expecting our rainbow baby! … The most amazing news of my life!”

Her boyfriend chimed in with, “We did a thing honey. I’m so happy I have you to balance me out, I love you, honey. Congratulations to us!”