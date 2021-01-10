Nesting mode activated! Scheana Shay is preparing to welcome her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies, teasing nursery plans on Instagram.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, showed off the space in her home that will serve as her daughter’s bedroom via her Instagram Story earlier this week.

“So, this is [the baby’s] new cupboard space,” Davies, 30, told fans in the clip. “We turned the desk into her new, you know, cloth table.”

Although not much had been done in the room, Shay assured viewers the project is a work in progress. She revealed that she and Davies replaced all the knobs with small silver crystal balls and had plans to install a long clothing rack to hold all their baby girl’s onesies.

The California native was all smiles in the video, walking through the nursery wearing a bump-concealing beige tracksuit and black Nike sneakers. Her hair was slicked back in a ponytail.

Shay pointed out where the books, crib and changing table will go once the room is ready and even shared some progress pics later on. The Bravo personality showed a stuffed lion, a pink koala and a unicorn she added to the room to make it feel like a baby girl’s nursery.

Shay has been open with fans and followers about the negative comments she’s received throughout her pregnancy journey. On Wednesday, January 6, she posted a message from an Instagram user on her Instagram Story, calling it “the worst one I’ve ever received.” The DM read, “Can I push hard on your baby. To kill it.”

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” host previously clapped back at critics when she revealed she planned to pierce her baby’s ears in a November 2020 episode of her podcast. “Go ahead and judge me,” she said at the time.

Even Shay’s mom, Erika van Olphen, stepped in to defend her when fans speculated Shay got pregnant as part of a trend started by her Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent. Olphen noted that Shay “has struggled with fertility for years.”

“She has gone through two rounds of freezing her eggs and while deciding to possibly do a third round, she was blessed with a pregnancy. After [she suffered a miscarriage] her doctor advised her to wait one ovulation/one period cycle and she could try again! For those who said she should’ve waited six months, she followed doc’s orders,” Shay’s mother said in October 2020. “After waiting over a month, to our surprise she got pregnant again. Yes, she was scared but so very grateful!!”

Shay and Davies announced her pregnancy early that same month. “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!,” she captioned her Instagram reveal. “We are expecting our rainbow baby! … The most amazing news of my life!”

Her Aussie beau commented, “We did a thing honey. I’m so happy I have you to balance me out, I love you, honey. Congratulations to us!”