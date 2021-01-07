Pregnant Scheana Shay Receives ‘Worst’ Instagram DM ‘Ever’ About Baby

Not OK. Pregnant Scheana Shay shared a horrifying message from an Instagram user on Wednesday, January 6.

“This is by far the worst one I’ve ever received,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, captioned a screenshot on her Instagram Story. “And this bitch has a photo with a kid in her profile!!!! Wow!!!”

While California native showed a few comments from social media users, ranging from her baby-to-be having an Australian accent and her decision to skip the third grade, Shay circled two messages in particular from the same follower. “Can I push hard on your baby. To kill it,” they read.

The reality star has previously clapped back at negativity ahead of her first child’s arrival. When the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host said in a November 2020 episode that she planned to pierce her baby’s ears, she added, “Go ahead and judge me.”

Even Shay’s mom, Erika van Olphen, stepped in to set the record straight in October 2020 amid rumors that her daughter had conceived as part of a trend. (The Bravo personality’s costars Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder are all also pregnant.)

“First of all, if you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel, you would know that she has struggled with fertility for years,” Olphen tweeted at the time. “She has gone through two rounds of freezing her eggs and while deciding to possibly do a third round, she was blessed with a pregnancy. After [she suffered a miscarriage], her doctor advised her to wait one ovulation/one period cycle and she could try again! For those who said she should’ve waited six months, she followed doc’s orders. After waiting over a month, to our surprise she got pregnant again. Yes, she was scared but so very grateful!!”

Shay announced her and boyfriend Brock Davies’ pregnancy news earlier that same month. “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!,” the expectant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “We are expecting our rainbow baby! … The most amazing news of my life!”

The Aussie, 30, commented on the social media upload: “We did a thing honey. I’m so happy I have you to balance me out, I love you honey. Congratulations to us!”

The following month, the pair shared pink footage from their sex reveal party. “IT’S A GIRL,” the pregnant star wrote. “I can’t wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with rainbows and unicorns!”