Giving ample warning! Scheana Shay is still pregnant but already planning to pierce her daughter’s ears.

“Kyle Chan has already offered to make her first diamond earrings, and her birthstone is gonna be a diamond,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, said on the Friday, November 13, episode of her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast. “And yes, I’m piercing my daughter’s ears when she’s a baby. Go ahead and judge me.”

The reality star added that she was planning to pierce her little one at 6 months.

“You could do it earlier. I did both of your guys’ earlier,” her mom, Erika van Olphen, replied, referencing the Bravo personality and her sister, Cortney. “Judge away. It hurts for a quick second, not as bad as a vaccine.”

Shay went on to say that she and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, have “agreed on a first name” for their baby girl and are still discussing her middle moniker. “Once we figure out for sure the middle name, then I’m gonna put it out there,” she said.

The California native previously suffered a “devastating” miscarriage in June and announced last month that she is pregnant with her rainbow baby. “It’s all happening April 2021,” the singer wrote via Instagram in October.

On Wednesday, November 11, Shay shared the sex of her and Davies’ baby-to-be. “IT’S A GIRL,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow of party pics. “I can’t wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with rainbows and unicorns. MOST MAGICAL DAY EVER!!! Thank you to all of my family and friends for making this day SO special and memorable!”

Davies, 30, is already the father of two children from a previous relationship. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2019 that he was dating the “One More Time” crooner.

“We did a thing honey,” the Aussie sweetly commented on Shay’s pregnancy announcement in October. “I’m so happy I have you to balance me out, I love you honey. Congratulations to us.”