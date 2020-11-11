Boy or girl? Pregnant Scheana Shay celebrated her upcoming arrival with a November 4 sex reveal party, publicly revealing the news one week later.

“IT’S A GIRL,” the Vanderpump Rules star wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 11. “I can’t wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows!”

The California native celebrated her announcement on November 4 with party pics on social media. She panned over her yellow balloon arch, matching dress and bumblebee-themed treats on November 4.

The baby bash came one week after the “Good as Gold” singer announced her pregnancy news. “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!!” the reality star captioned a PDA pic with her boyfriend, Brock Davies. “We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!”

The Aussie, who is already the father of two children from a previous relationship, commented, “We did a thing honey. I’m so happy I have you to balance me out, I love you honey. Congratulations to us.”

Shay debuted her baby bump while celebrating Halloween with the personal trainer on Saturday, October 31. “Baby under construction,” the mom-to-be wrote, cradling her budding belly while Davies held up a “Caution Bump Ahead” sign.

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host previously suffered a “devastating” miscarriage. “They did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” she explained in a podcast episode in June. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. … It’s still been a lot to process.”

When social media trolls accused the Bravo personality of conceiving again to follow in her pregnant costars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright’s footsteps, her mom, Erika van Olphen, clapped back on Twitter.

“If you truly knew Scheana and or followed her on her YouTube channel, you would know that she has struggled with fertility for years,” she wrote in October. “She has gone through two rounds of freezing her eggs and while deciding to possibly do a third round, she was blessed with a pregnancy.”

Keep scrolling to see Shay’s Wednesday party, from her personalized hand sanitizer party favors to her floral cake.