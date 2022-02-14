A major moment. Scheana Shay‘s fiancé, Brock Davies, claims that he paid off his child support for his two children in Australia.

“It was only actually 23,000 Australian [dollars],” the personal trainer, 30, who previously welcomed Eli and Winter with his ex-wife, said during the Monday, February 14, episode of the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast. “The rest was late fees — or penalties. So, I got rid of that in the last four months. And then we cleared it up.”

The Aussie claimed that he finished payments on February 7, explaining why he “wish[ed]” he completed that step “earlier.”

“I wanted to do that in December [2021] so that going into the reunion, I’d be like, ‘Guys, yes! I didn’t know about my child support, and then I found out about it, and then I covered it and it’s done,’” the Homebody creator said. “But I couldn’t do that. I wish I could have earlier.”

The former rugby player, who is also the father of 9-month-old daughter Summer with Shay, 36, went on to say that while it’d be “amazing” to have his eldest two children at their upcoming wedding, their presence will be a “long shot.”

Davies explained, “Right now, I just want to work on phone calls and then if I can go home once a month, I’ll fly home for the week. Like, for four days. Go home, see them on the weekend, come back here. That’s the ideal situation. I don’t think you guys will see them at the wedding.”

Shay chimed in, “Also, [the wedding is] not going to be in Australia, so to ask them to fly out of the country, like, that’s a big ask. I don’t think that is realistic.”

Davies opened up about his child support case and issues with his ex-wife many times while filming season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, which led to criticism from costar Lala Kent.

“I didn’t dodge any fights [during my first season],” Davies exclusively told Us Weekly at Sports Illustrated‘s Super Bowl party on Saturday, February 12, of his first season of the Bravo show. “I got in all of them, and I got wrecked every time. I was trying to solve my problems.”

When asked where his relationship currently stands with his costars, Davies replied, “Lesson learned.”

