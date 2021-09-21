Summer’s siblings! Scheana Shay and Brock Davies welcomed their baby girl in April, but the 5-month-old has yet to meet her dad’s other two children.

“[That will happen] hopefully sooner rather than later on,” the Aussie, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 20, while promoting his HOMEBODY app. “[They’re] in Australia. You’ll find out this season [of Vanderpump Rules], we’re still working on our relationships there with my ex.”

Shay, 36, chimed in that there are “travel restrictions” in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, so even the personal trainer’s family members have only seen his children via FaceTime.

While Davies keeps his relationship with his eldest children private, he has previously revealed their names — son Eli and daughter Winter. Despite naming one of them after a season, Davies did not come up with the moniker Summer himself.

“I’m a huge, very [big] Rachel Bilson fan. And I loved The O.C.,” Shay explained to Us of the choice. “Her character on The O.C. was Summer and ever since I was, like, 16, I’m like, ‘When I have a baby one day, I’m going to name her Summer.'”

Her fiancé added, “When Scheana said Summer, I was like, ‘100 percent.’ … For me, it hit home. I was like, ‘Down on that.’ Works perfect.”

The Vanderpump Rules stars, who got engaged in July, welcomed their baby girl in April after previously suffering a miscarriage. Prior to Summer’s arrival, the “One More Time” singer told Maria Menounos that she wants “at least two” children with Davies.

“He already has two,” the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host told the entertainment reporter, 43, in May 2020. “So four, I think, for him, is a good number. If in a crazy off chance, [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family. If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

The pair told Us on Monday that they aren’t planning to talk about baby No. 2 until after the little one’s 1st birthday next year.

Davies is currently focusing on his HOMEBODY app, which is a live streaming fitness platform and health and wellness marketplace designed for creators to monetize their content. “We wanted to have a high-quality live class,” he gushed to Us. “We can connect [people] with creatives [they] want to go ahead and work out with [or] influencer celebrities.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi