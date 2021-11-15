Bridging the gap. While Brock Davies‘ relationship with his ex is “far from being fixed,” the athlete was able to make major progress with the help of his fiancée, Scheana Shay.

During a joint interview with Us Weekly, Shay, 36, recalled the tough conversation that allowed Davies’, 30, to see his ex-wife’s side of the situation.

“We had a very long FaceTime with her where I told him to just shut up and let her talk because she needed to be heard. I listened and I, as a very empathetic person, I understood where she was coming from,” the reality star detailed to Us, while promoting Davies’ new app, Homebody. “I couldn’t imagine what she had been through. I know that they were both young and they had a very tumultuous relationship, and it was better that they did separate. But just from a woman’s point of view, I was like, ‘You, really need to look at it from her perspective and not how just you were feeling.'”

Davies, for his part, explained that there was still work to be done for “growth” to happen in his relationship with his ex.

“It just came with stipulations, and it was like, ‘If you can prove to me that you can do this, then we’ll take the next step.’ That was the child support,” he noted. “So for me, my one goal was to knock off their child support before the end of the [Vanderpump Rules] season finishes and gets everything out. It wasn’t easy to do, but we’re nearly there.”

Once the Australia native, who shares son Eli and daughter Winter with his ex, pays off the child support, he is hopeful that a reconciliation will happen if his kids are receptive to it.

“The biggest [thing] for me is kind of, like, reminding everybody that these are two little minds that have a stepdad that is there. He’s been a dad since Winter was born and since Eli was four, he has been a part of their lives,” Davies noted. “You don’t hear this side of [it] on the show where there’s kids involved.”

The former rugby player admitted that having to discuss his personal life on Vanderpump Rules was not always easy.

“I kind of put myself in these positions. I was open about my past, and I was OK talking about it. That led to a lot of reflection. I think I didn’t really understand much of it until I actually talked about it [on screen],” he added to Us. “This season has definitely had roller-coasters for me. I’ve gone through all the emotions, and you’ve seen them all, that’s for sure. But I think at the end of it, as long as it keeps me accountable, then I know I am not going back [to] that way ever again.”

For now, Shay and Davies, who got engaged in July after over a year of dating, are focused on raising their 7-month-old daughter Summer and the launch of his new app, Homebody. The fitness platform is set to launch in January 2022, and it will provide training, health tips and guidance from a variety of trainers with incentives available throughout one’s workouts.

“If you have an influencer that you follow and they host the live class, you’ll just meet them on [the app],” Davies told Us. “They’ll schedule it. You jump on there and you can pay for a class or you can have a subscription-based model and drop in and join your influencer.”

Users will have the option to join the live-streaming app with a 30-day challenge for three months.

“[There will be] access to a lot of great trainers [that] kind of build [users] up as a foundation to start,” he said. “[They will] really get people moving and [to start] goal setting. I’m excited.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi