The start of something new! Lala Kent opened up about her plans for the holidays one month after splitting from Randall Emmett.

“I’m going into my first holiday in many years as a single mom,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, told her “Give Them Lala” podcast listeners on Wednesday, December 1. “I feel like I should be a little bit more concerned about it. I’m actually feeling really peaceful. Who knows? As the holiday gets closer, I may start realizing, ‘Holy s–t.’”

The Bravo personality shares daughter Ocean, 8 months, with the producer, 50, and noted that she has received Instagram DMs from other newly single social media users.

“Women are going into their first holiday as single moms. Or even if they’re not moms, they’re going into the holidays without a partner,” the reality star said, asking guest Dr. Stacy Cohen for advice.

“If you feel good, enjoy it,” Cohen replied. “Let yourself enjoy it, be in it, be present.”

The Utah native went public with her and Emmett’s relationship in 2018, and they got engaged in September of that same year. Kent quickly established a sweet bond with the Florida native and his ex Ambyr Childers‘ daughters, London, 11, and Rylee, 7.

News broke of the duo’s split in October when the School of Visual Arts grad was spotted with two women at a hotel in Nashville. The Give Them Lala author addressed the cheating allegations on Wednesday, saying that she is “big on accountability.”

Kent explained, “The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation.’ I got that pit and I got the f–k out. No questions asked. ‘Buh-bye.’ … Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand. I don’t know how the f–k I didn’t see a lot of this s–t.”

The Give Them Lala creator spent Thanksgiving with Ocean last week, sharing a sweet Instagram photo with the little one.

“At this time last year, she was chillin in my belly and all I could think about at that time was, ‘at this time next year, my baby girl will be here,’” the former SUR hostess captioned the November 25 post. “The time flew by. Here I am, with an 8-month-old daughter in a very different place than I was in last year. But I will say, I am so happy, and I am so grateful. This little angel face has changed my world, being the light in times that could be dark. Let’s remember what’s important today. Happy Thanksgiving to you, all.”