Staying single. Lala Kent is happy to be on her own for the time being, as she keeps her focus on herself and her daughter, Ocean.

“I have no desire to be in a relationship. I do feel very guarded,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Friday, July 15. “I think if someone, like, the perfect man could step into my atmosphere and I would still be like, ‘The timing is just not right.’”

The Bravo personality added that since she has “so much” on her plate as a reality star, beauty entrepreneur and single mom of her 16-month-old child, she isn’t interested in pursuing a partner.

“The only person bringing in a paycheck in my household is me, so I have a lot to focus on,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder continued. “Ocean’s gonna wanna go to college one day. I have to make sure I can provide that for her. Timing is everything, and I don’t think it’s the right time for a guy to come into my life. Any extra energy is going straight to my kid.”

The Utah native shares Ocean with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. The former couple split in fall 2021 amid allegations that the Midnight in the Switchgrass director was unfaithful.

“We communicate through an app, and it has just to do with Ocean,” Kent said of coparenting with the producer on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January. “There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it. Ocean is the main focus and that’s how we communicate. If it doesn’t have to do with her, I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

These days, the Give Them Lala author shared with Us that she’s “considered a single mom,” but has a wide-ranging “support system” via her brother and her mother, Lisa Burningham.

“ I honestly don’t dwell on that part too much. I feel very fortunate to have the support system that I have,” Kent said. “[Ocean’s] very easy. I got lucky. I can’t even remember the last time that I actually saw her cry with tears. She fake cries all day long. She’s a little dramatic queen and I’m like, ‘You’re hustling me right now! I don’t see anything coming out.'”

Although the Row actress said that her life is “very different” following her broken engagement, she maintained she was “in a good place,” considering the changes.

“If you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it’s pretty much finished,” Kent continued. “There [are] just a few pieces I need to find. I know this is like such a strange analogy, but I feel happy. I’m excited to be back.”

The reality star, who’s currently filming for season 10 of Pump Rules, added that she was “excited” for fans to “see single Lala,” after many seasons of her being linked to someone.

“They really haven’t seen that — even season 4 I was hooked on my ex, who was kind of this elusive person,” the cosmetics mogul admitted. “And then James [Kennedy] and I were making out every five seconds and then I was in a relationship. This is the first time that people are gonna see me completely single thinking about my child, venturing into the dating world. So that part I’m super excited for.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

