Lala Breaks Down Status With 'VPR' Cast, Signed on for New Season Days Ago

Have no fear Vanderpump Rules fans, Lala Kent is officially filming season 10 of the Bravo show — despite being on the fence up until 24 hours before the cameras started rolling.

“I say, like, ‘I’m done’ because it is extremely draining to film a reality TV show. We started filming two days ago. I literally was still deciding if I wanted to come back the night before we even started,” the 31-year-old Give Them Lala author exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, July 15. “I was ping-ponging. I’m like, ‘Do we do this? Do we not do this?’ And then, you know, I watch one OG episode of Real Housewives of New York and I’m itching for a camera to be in my face.”

Season 10 will mark the first time viewers will see “single Lala,” as she described herself.

“They really haven’t seen that. Even season 4, I was hooked on my ex, who was kind of this elusive person. And then, you know, James [Kennedy] and I were making out every five seconds, and then I was in a relationship,” she said. “And this is the first time that people are gonna see me completely single — thinking about my child, venturing into the dating world. So that part I’m super excited for.”

Lala shares 16-month-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. Season 10 of the Bravo series will also feature both Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz after they called it quits earlier this year following several years of marriage.

“Katie seems lighter to me,” Lala told Us. “The heaviness is gone and I’ve always said it’s a luxury to see Katie when she’s in, like, a vulnerable state. And I’ve seen that throughout her separation and her divorce, and she’s opened up to me a lot. She comes across [as] very tough and I’ve tried to explain to her, like, ‘People are gonna think you’re doing just fine because of what you portray.’ But, there’s something about her eyes. I know that sounds so weird, but they just look happy.”

While the cast is just getting started, Lala noted that it doesn’t take much for her to go “into Lala mode” and “mention it all” a la Bethenny Frankel.

“My life is very different [since season 9]. I’m in a good place. If you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it’s pretty much finished. There’s just a few pieces I need to find. I know this is like such a strange analogy, but I feel happy,” she explained. “I’m excited to be back — hanging out with your friends, you forget the cameras there. I think that’s the one thing that makes me nervous is I forget the cameras are there and then I come home and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I just share?’ … [And] this is sober Lala. I think this is, I believe, [my] third season of being sober. And it truly is the best.”

