A sibling for Ocean? Lala Kent isn’t ready for a new relationship, but she’s not afraid to plan for the future in other ways.

“My gusband brought over this man the other day and I’m not ashamed to say — I asked him if I could buy his sperm in the future,” the 31-year-old Bravo personality exclusively told Us Weekly, referring to her gay best friend’s pal. “He was gorgeous. I was like, ‘What I need from you — just the sperm. I don’t want a baby daddy, you’ll sign some papers. I need you to vamoose, I need you to go away right after.’ And he was like, ‘I’ll just give it to you for free.’ I was like, ‘Even better!’ … We’ll get the lawyers on the phone before anything happens.”

Kent added: “The short answer to your question is yes, I would love more kids. Don’t want more baby daddies, but I do want more kids.”

The Vanderpump Rules star shares 16-month-old Ocean with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett. They split in fall 2021 amid allegations that the producer was unfaithful.

“I’ve only been out of my last relationship for about nine months, but right now, that for me is the only option that I would consider,” Kent told Us about a sperm donor. “I’m a little gun-shy right now.”

Ocean, meanwhile, is a “genius,” according to her proud mom.

“She is so amazing. I’m biased because she’s mine, but she’s so smart. She’s just like the ultimate treasure,” Kent gushed. “I mean, I see her with other kids and she’s just such an old soul. … She’s 16 months, but I’m like, ’In your past, you’ve lived a lot of lives.’”

The Give Them Lala author noted that her daughter’s latest milestone includes being able to throw things away.

“She went up to the garbage, she threw something in it and said that it was, ‘Cah, cah.’ And then she does, ‘Uh, uh,’ in the garbage, which I know she’s telling me you don’t touch what’s in the garbage because I’ve had to tell her not to,” she explained. “And she knows how to throw things away now. So told you, she’s a genius!”

Kent concluded that she has “no desire” to be in a relationship right now as she focuses on Ocean.

“I do feel very guarded. I think if someone, like, the perfect man could step into my atmosphere and I would still be like, ‘The timing is just not right,’” she concluded. “I have so much on my plate right now with the Give Them Lala Brand and I am a single mom in the sense that the only person bringing in a paycheck in my household is me. So I have a lot to focus on. Ocean’s gonna wanna go to college one day. I have to make sure I can provide that for her. Timing is everything and I don’t think it’s the right time for a guy to come into my life and need to put any energy. Any extra energy is going straight to my kid.”

