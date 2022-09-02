Lauren from Utah takes on Hollywood! Over the years, Lala Kent has made headlines for her personal and professional life — which she has filmed for Vanderpump Rules.

After joining the series in season 4, the newcomer quickly became a fan-favorite and a main cast member. Although cameras captured most aspects of her life, Kent decided to offer a different glimpse at the details with her Give Them Lala memoir.

“I wrote it because I thought people would be that interested in my life story. I feel like since I signed on to Vanderpump, there was like a microscope on me that I was not used to,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021, ahead of her book’s release. “And I kept feeling like I needed to explain certain things. … I felt like I was just walking into rooms with a Scarlet letter on me and just this heaviness of me needing to explain how it happened or why I am the way I am. And even though these things had happened a long time ago, I was still carrying them with me up until recently.”

Kent noted that sharing her side allowed her to gain back control. “I’m going to sit down and I’m going to tell the story of how it really happened and it’s going to be entertaining for a lot of people,” she added. “And I hope that some people read it and walk away with maybe just feeling a little bit better about not being perfect or making mistakes and saying, ‘That’s OK though because now I’m a better person for those things that I did in my past.'”

At the time, the TV personality said her dating life was one of the topics she wanted to clarify. Kent previously made headlines when she went public with Randall Emmett in 2018. After welcoming their first child together, the couple called it quits amid cheating rumors.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone,” an insider exclusively shared with Us in November 2021. “He’s been trying to win her back. … For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private.”

At the time, Kent was outspoken about trying to move on and start a new chapter.

“My life is very different. I’m in a good place. If you took my life and it was like a puzzle, I would say it’s pretty much finished. There are just a few pieces I need to find. I know this is such a strange analogy, but I feel happy. I’m excited to be back,” she told Us in July 2022 about filming her as a single mother in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. “Hanging out with your friends and being able [to] forget the cameras are there. I think the one thing that makes me nervous is I forget the cameras are there and then I come home and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I just share?'”

She added: “This is the first time that people are going to see me completely single [where I am] thinking about my child [and] venturing into the dating world.”

Scroll on to see Kent’s life through the years: