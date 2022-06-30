Randall Emmett Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Mistreating Assistants, More

In hot water. Multiple women accuse Randall Emmett of sexual misconduct in a new exposé that also alleges the producer’s company is seriously in debt.

The Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films cofounder, 51, is the subject of a lengthy article published by the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, June 30. Among other things, the outlet alleges that Emmett used a variety of tactics to silence his accusers, including offering one woman a payment of about $200,000.

One accuser claimed that she met the Florida native when she was 23. Her attorney, Gloria Allred, sent a letter to Emmett in October 2021 detailing her client’s allegations against the film mogul. Allred wrote that the woman alleged Emmett told her “that to receive acting work from [him], she would have to perform sexual favors.”

The letter also cited an alleged text exchange between the woman and Emmett in which he told her, “One day of work and u need to f–kme hun.” The Lone Survivor producer “adamantly” denied the allegations in the letter via his representative, Sallie Hofmeister.

Allred also claimed that her client worked with the businessman on two more films over three years, during which time she “gave Emmett massages and oral sex, allowed him to digitally penetrate her and stood nude in his office while he masturbated.” The woman alleged that Emmett would threaten to take away her roles in his movies when she tried to stop his sexual advances.

In January, Allred sent Emmett a settlement agreement that said he would pay the accuser “about” $200,000 over a period of two years. (The producer denied signing the agreement.)

Elsewhere in the article, the filmmaker’s ex Lala Kent alleged that Emmett offered her $14,000 early in their relationship to keep their romance a secret. Bravo producers had wanted the Give Them Lala author, 31, to discuss Emmett on Vanderpump Rules, but he was still legally married to Ambyr Childers at the time.

According to Kent and her mom, Lisa Burningham, Emmett’s attorney Keith Davidson wanted Kent to sign an agreement that she wouldn’t talk about her romance on the show. Burningham claimed that she and her daughter walked out of the office without signing anything.

Emmett, for his part, accused his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares 15-month-old daughter Ocean, of being responsible for the claims outlined in the exposé. “These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” Hofmeister told Us Weekly in a statement.

Keep scrolling for more details on the allegations against Emmett.