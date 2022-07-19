Putting herself first! Lala Kent is looking forward to the next chapter of her life — which starts with investing in plastic surgery that makes her happy.

“Oh, my gosh. I love my new boobs. I love my new boobs and I love my new ear. I’m feeling it’s gonna be hot girl summer,” Kent, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, July 18, noting that she has wanted to get her ear done for a while. “I got my left ear pinned back. Find a throwback picture of me with my hair back. I’m telling you this ear is snatched. Now look at her. She’s so cute.”

According to the Vanderpump Rules star, her plastic surgery was inspired by feeling “self-conscious” in the past. “Since I was a little kid [I wanted to fix my left ear]. There were so many insecurities that I’ve had throughout my lifetime that I’ve gotten over and [I] just accepted the ear was not one of them,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘If I can fix it, I’m going to.’ Now I never wear my hair down.”

Kent, who got breast implants earlier this year, was looking to shake things up ahead of filming for season 10. “I’m still wondering if I have bangs or not. Literally, everyone told me, ‘Do not cut [your] bangs. You’re going to regret it,'” she said about a potential new hairdo. “So, I literally just turned my broken hairs into bangs, just to dip the toe in the pond. I actually really liked them. I felt very vulnerable with my bangs.”

The reality star further admitted she felt embarrassed when she took a break from dying her hair blonde. “I was mortified with how huge my roots were [before]. When you are blonde, you try to not bleach it a ton,” Kent explained. “But then you get into this stage of like, ‘Oh gosh, this woman needs to get her hair done.’ I was trying to get it healthy again.”

She added: “When I’m super blonde, I am Lala. When I am not putting on glam or my roots are down to my ankles, I am like, ‘Oh, we are Lauren from Utah today.'”

Kent previously opened up about how motherhood affected her plastic surgery plans. “By the sound of it, it may sound like I’m getting my boobs done for men, but it’s getting my boobs done for me,” she said on an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast in January, adding that she wanted her breast implants to reflect her pre-pregnancy body. “They were massive and I loved them.”

During her interview with Us, the beauty mogul also discussed her plans to have more children in the future. “The short answer to your question is yes, I would love more kids. Don’t want more baby daddies, but I do want more kids,” Kent, who shares 16-month-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, said.

For Kent, the idea of a sperm donor has sounded like the best choice so far. “I’ve only been out of my last relationship for about nine months, but right now, that for me is the only option that I would consider,” she revealed. “I’m a little gun-shy right now.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

