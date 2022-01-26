Making herself happy. As Lala Kent focuses on a new chapter in her life, the reality star revealed that she has plastic surgery plans and already attended a breast implant consultation.

“By the sound of it, it may sound like I’m getting my boobs done for men, but it’s getting my boobs done for me,” Kent, 31, explained during an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast on Wednesday, January 26, noting that she would like her implants to reflect her pre-pregnancy body. “They were massive and I loved them.”

The beauty mogul, who shares 10-month-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, also discussed potentially getting back into the dating world and meeting “fine ass men,” saying, “Mentally, I’m not there [to date]. Once I do get my boobs done, I probably still won’t be there, but I’m excited for that for me because it’s like the bounce back. There’s nothing hotter than a hot mom.”

The Vanderpump Rules star admitted that she was interested in having sex for the first time since cutting alcohol out of her life.

“I have not had sober sex with a new partner probably since I was 17. I was sober when I lost my virginity but after that, I’m a drinker, girl,” Kent said on Wednesday. “But I’ve been sober for over three years and I had the same partner for almost six of those.”

While reflecting on her sex life with Emmett, 50, Kent noted that she “couldn’t wait for it to be over” once she got sober, adding, “So not only is it that, like, I’m going into new territory where it’s, like, I’m going to be banging it out without an ounce of alcohol in my system. However, I think it’s going to be fun because I’ve been talking to a few people and I’m like ‘I f–king got it. I still got it.'”

Kent and Emmett announced their engagement in 2018 after going public with their romance that same year. The pair welcomed their daughter in March 2021 after having to postpone their wedding ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. In October 2021, the Give Them Lala author sparked split rumors when she removed all photos of the director from her social media feed. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome had called it quits.

After their breakup, Kent was candid about trying to move on from Emmett after he was photographed with two women in Nashville.

“There was a comment made — and I don’t want to say who he made this comment to — but they came to me, and it was after the pictures had been leaked. I was getting my ducks in a row. This person comes to me, and they say, ‘Randall said to me, Lala used to be really fun and kinky and sexy, but, you know, then she got sober,’” the reality star recalled on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast earlier this month. “And that was like taking a f—king bullet. Being sober is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. No thanks to him. … And to have him say that when he has said to me, ‘If you ever pick up a drink again, we’ll be done.’”

The Utah native later offered fans a glimpse at how her transition into parenthood actually looked during the first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion special.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t have a partner with me [after welcoming Ocean],” she emotionally explained on Tuesday, January 25. “I didn’t have what Scheana [Shay] has with Brock [Davies]. My options were a night nurse and a day nurse. I am forever grateful to these women because they were my partners.”