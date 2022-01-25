Setting the record straight. Scheana Shay clarified the “incorrect” rumors about Brock Davies after fans questioned why he purchased her engagement ring with multiple credit cards on Vanderpump Rules.

“I like to correct people. If you don’t like me based on the correct information and full story, that’s fine,” Scheana, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 24, while promoting season 9 of the Bravo series. “Brock thought it would be funny to put a little bit on each card. He could have put it all on one card, but he was like, ‘Oh, I’ll put a little bit on this a little bit on that.'”

The California native explained that Brock’s decision to split the cost was a joke that didn’t land with Vanderpump Rules viewers.

“I thought it was funny. People in Australia who get that cheap type of humor thought it was funny. He’s, like, ‘Yeah, I’ll always be a cheap ass. I’m always gonna ask for a discount.’ We will be at Target and Brock is like, ‘Oh, can I get my employee discount?’ It’s a joke,” Scheana detailed. “So people who don’t get his humor, whatever.”

The “Good as Gold” singer, who got engaged to the former rugby player in July 2021, raised eyebrows for the way her romance played out on screen. After Lala Kent claimed that Brock didn’t want to pay for Scheana’s engagement party, the Australia native shocked his costars with his decision to try to have a wedding ceremony during James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘ celebration.

“That was so misunderstood. It was never supposed to be on their property. We had this plan of like, ‘OK, if we could sneak off to a vineyard in Santa Barbara and, like, split off and everyone does activities and no one would know,” Scheana shared with Us, noting that she put a stop to the idea when she realized it would be at the Santa Ynez property. “Just the backlash of that and announcing it at the alpaca farm — I just wish it happened differently.”

Scheana’s made it clear that she and Brock were not attempting to tie the knot when James, 30, and Raquel, 27, were celebrating their engagement. The pair, who share 10-month-old daughter Summer Moon, later shared their canceled wedding plans with the group at the venue.

“I think what people don’t understand is our job is to tell our story when we’re filming. We were wrapping two days later. I had so many people message me and they’re like, ‘Why couldn’t you wait till next week to tell them?’ I’m, like, ‘Because we weren’t filming next week,'” the former SUR waitress said. “It’s not about camera time. It’s about completing my story as much as I could for season nine. So, we’re not just gonna get at engaged and then be like, ‘OK, we’re gonna be quiet until we’re done filming.​​​’ That’s just not how it works.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic also created problems for the Vanderpump Rules stars as they filmed big life events throughout the season.

“[Viewers] think we were just trying to bank on James’s dime and piggyback,” Scheana told Us about the U.K. native, who has since ended his engagement to the model. “They’re, like, ‘You got engaged at their party.’ I’m, like, ‘No, I didn’t. If I recall, I got engaged in the privacy of my own home on my balcony. I happened to announce it to my friends at an alpaca farm.'”

The first part of the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, January 25, at 9 p.m. ET. The special continues on Wednesday, January 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi