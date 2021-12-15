Offering their support (and sharing their insight). Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy surprised Vanderpump Rules viewers when they announced their split after five years of dating — but fans were not the only ones shocked by the news.

Days after the pair filmed the Vanderpump Rules reunion in December, Leviss and Kennedy issued a joint statement on their social media confirming the breakup.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” they wrote in identical Instagram statements on December 5. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on December 7, the longtime host discussed the news with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval after he revealed that the entire cast found out about the split “for the very first time” during the season 9 reunion, which will air in 2022.

Although Madix didn’t expect for her friends to part ways, there were signs that she was concerned about, explaining, “I say this with nothing but love in my heart for James, I think when he stopped drinking and became sober there were other issues that he was not going to — his refusal to go to real therapy honestly is a huge red flag for me.”

That same day, the U.K. native addressed his plans for the future after confirming the major life change.

“Last day of filming today and what a year it has been (to say the least) today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me,” Kennedy captioned a photo of himself via Instagram on December 7. “Not sure what I’m going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies. Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers.”

After Leviss and Kennedy decided to go their separate ways, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that they were in a “tumultuous relationship” that lead up to the “hard decision.”

“They both want different things,” the insider shared. “They don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship, but they still have love for each other as friends. … They’re really trying to figure out what their lives look like now that they’ve split. They have a lot of admiration and respect for each other.”

At the time, the source noted that although Bravo hasn’t decided whether the reality series will be renewed for season 10, “James does want Raquel to continue with the show.”

Scroll down to see which Vanderpump Rules stars have discussed Leviss and Kennedy’s surprising split: