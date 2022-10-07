Back in the saddle? Lala Kent teased her potential new romance one year after her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, clarified that “no,” she is not dating, but revealed, “But I think I might be in love with someone.”

The Utah native told host Jeff Lewis on Friday, October 7, that her new love interest is “local” and 38 years old.

“My friend’s been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met,” Kent explained. “We’ve hung out like, literally, that was the third time. We had a lot of fun.”

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host confessed that it was “game over” for her when she saw his face, but noted his personality is what has her hooked.

“I love his brain. He’s very smart,” she said. “His face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn.”

The Bravo personality couldn’t stop gushing over her new suitor, adding, “I’m gonna need to have his baby or something,” to which Lewis, 52, replied, “Slow down.”

If things get more serious between Kent and her mystery man, it would be the Give The Lala Skin founder’s first real romance since she and Emmett, 51, called it quits in fall 2021. The former couple split amid rumors that the Midnight in the Switchgrass director was unfaithful.

Earlier this year, the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly that she had “no desire to be in a relationship” following her and Emmett’s breakup.

“I do feel very guarded,” Kent told Us in July. “I think if someone, like, the perfect man could step into my atmosphere and I would still be like, ‘The timing is just not right.’”

The Give The Lala author, who shares 18-month-old daughter Ocean with the filmmaker, also confessed that she “would love more kids” but she doesn’t want “more baby daddies.”

Kent continued: “I’ve only been out of my last relationship for about nine months, but right now, [a sperm donor] for me is the only option that I would consider. I’m a little gun-shy right now.”

While the Give Them Lala Beauty founder wasn’t ready for romance at the time, she told Us that she was very prepared for a “hot girl summer” after investing in plastic surgery.

“Oh, my gosh. I love my new boobs. I love my new boobs and I love my new ear,” she said in July after getting a boob job and an ear fix earlier in the year. “I got my left ear pinned back. Find a throwback picture of me with my hair back. I’m telling you this ear is snatched. Now look at her. She’s so cute.”