Solidarity. Randall Emmett’s exes Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers may have had tension in the past, but they’re now on good terms.

“They’re friends,” a source exclusively shares with Us Weekly. “They’re supportive of each other and have each other’s backs.”

The confirmation of their friendship comes after the You actress, 34, shouted-out the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, via Instagram Story on Friday, September 2, for her birthday.

“Happy birthday mama!” Childers captioned a snap of Kent holding her 17-month-old daughter, Ocean. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder then shared the post via her own Story, adding, “Thank you, boo!”

Both women share children with Emmett, 51. Childers was married to the Midnight in the Switchgrass director from 2009 to 2017, and they share two daughters, London, 12, and Rylee, 8.

Kent, for her part, started dating Emmett amid his split from Childers. After getting engaged in September 2018, the former pair welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021. The Bravo star and her then-fiancé broke up in November 2021 amid cheating accusations.

Prior to their split, Kent and Childers once feuded over sharing photos of their blended family on social media. The All My Children alum called out the reality star publicly for sharing the personal snaps.

“Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here,” the Arizona native wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks.”

The two have since made peace, with the Give Them Lala author explaining that her split from Emmett made her reconsider her preconceived notions about Childers.

“I feel like our road was very bumpy, as you know, and I can understand why. I have a lot of compassion for her,” Kent said during a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy.”

In October 2021, Kent split from the Miami native after he was photographed with two other women at a hotel in Nashville. The podcast host has since accused her ex-fiancé of cheating on her with multiple women, which he has never publicly addressed.

“Every day I find out something new that makes me feel [like], ‘Lala you were so disposable the whole time. You meant nothing. … You were a possession, a shiny object and nothing more.’ And I have to be OK with that,” Kent stated in a December 2021 episode of VPR. “To learn the things that I learn and try my best to just keep my f–king mouth shut for my daughter, not say a word about what I know, it can become torturous. And I have to sit and say, ‘The universe will do its thing.’”