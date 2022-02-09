A new approach. While reflecting on her dating life since her split from Randall Emmett, Lala Kent noted that she has learned her lesson when it comes to meeting someone new.

“I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth,” Kent, 31, explained during an Amazon Live chat on Tuesday, February 8. “I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep.”

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she hired a professional to look into any guys she might be interested in, adding, “I now have, like, this PI guy who I just randomly send people to. I’m like, ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story.’”

The Utah native pointed out that the response must have come from her getting “damaged” by a relationship that she doesn’t have any fond memories of.

“This could be the trauma — I don’t remember anything about my relationship. I don’t remember any good moments,” she said, referring to her past romance with Emmett, 50. “I can only remember the demise of it, so maybe that’s my mind trying to protect me. Back to the lighter part of it: He made it easy, trust me. Wasn’t much to miss.”

Kent originally went public with Emmett in 2018 and announced their engagement that same year. After having to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March 2021.

Late last year, the Give Them Lala author sparked split speculation when she removed all photos of the director from her social media feed. In November 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome had called it quits.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision. The trust is gone,” an insider exclusively shared with Us at the time. “He’s been trying to win her back. … For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private.”

At the time, Kent alleged that the film producer was unfaithful to her when they were still together. (Emmett has not publicly commented on the cheating accusations.)

“I wish that somebody would have come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship,” she claimed on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2021. “James [Kennedy] and [Tom] Sandoval both expressed that they knew things. As time passes, I have a lot of people that are telling me things. Everyone wants to say, ‘It’s not your business.’ How would you feel? I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something.”

During the season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion last month, Sandoval, 38, pointed out that Kent never “wanted to know these things” when it came to Emmett, saying, “You didn’t seem like you wanted anyone to mention anything even remotely about your personal life.”

Kent, for her part, recently addressed how her view of those around her had changed since the breakup.

“I look forward to burning the bridge with people who do not deserve to be in my presence. I have more friends around me now than I had before all of this happened,” the Row actress said during an episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast on February 2, adding that she hoped others would start “showing their true colors” to her.

