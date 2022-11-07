Not getting involved. Tom Schwartz opened up about Katie Maloney‘s feud with Raquel Leviss — and he admitted he isn’t choosing sides.

“I stay out of it. I care for Raquel a lot and Katie’s my girl. I love her. We spent more than a quarter of my life together, so I have a lot of respect and love for her. But she can be very reactive and I haven’t had a lot of time to process that yet,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 5, at Ocean Casino Resort’s exclusive celebration of Nola’s Bar & Lounge’s 1st birthday, which was hosted by Tom Sandoval and Schwartz.

The TomTom co-owner noted that he didn’t find Maloney’s comments to be “a fair assessment” of Leviss, 28, saying, “She just supports us and is a champion for both Sandoval and myself. I wouldn’t say she was a fan girl, I never felt that way. I felt it was authentic and sincere.”

Schwartz’s insight comes after his ex-wife, 35, referred to Leviss — who hooked up with the Minnesota native at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding in August — as a “fan girl” for wearing a TomTom hoodie to BravoCon last month. “Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the tom’s,” Maloney wrote in the comments section of a Bravo fan page at the time.

In response, the California native addressed her decision to show support for Sandoval, 39, and Schwartz.

“Just came here to say that the number one reason I wore this TomTom sweatshirt on Day 3 of BravoCon was for the comfy vibes,” she captioned an Instagram reel in October. “I also wore it to support BOTH of the Toms and encouraged people to stop by their booth to check out the rest of the cute merch. I really enjoy supporting my friends and being comfy at the same time. #SueMe #NumberOneTomStan #Season10.”

Earlier this year, Us confirmed that Leviss got cozy with Schwartz while filming season 10 of the hit Bravo series. “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” a source exclusively told Us in August about the shocking moment at Shay, 37, and Davies’ wedding. The insider noted that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the duo.

According to the businessman, it was “emotionally taxing” to film with Maloney amid their split. (The former couple announced their breakup in March and their divorce was finalized seven months later.)

“I think we hit a rough patch toward the end. We had a falling out. But I think we’re good now,” he explained to Us on Saturday, noting that viewers will see the podcast host’s new romance with Satchel Clendenin. “You’ll see some of that play out. My gut reaction — it was tough but I got to say I handled it pretty damn well. I’m very reasonable in regard to that.”

Schwartz said he continues to support Maloney even though he hasn’t met her new man. “I hear great things and I’ve heard he’s a really nice guy. I just want Katie to be happy,” he continued. “I’m not just saying that. I’m not trying to be a self-righteous Mr. Cool Guy. I just want Katie to be happy. I’m not the jealous type.”

The reality star also revealed that he has “grown closer” with James Kennedy amid the major changes in his life. (The professional DJ, 30, for his part, announced the end of his engagement to Leviss in December 2021.)

“I feel like we’re super tight even though we don’t see each other a lot. I still care. Our bond is —you’ll see how some of that plays out [in season 10],” Schwartz teased. “Some of it not so good. I’m a world class sugar coater. It did get ugly at points this season, this summer. But I’m closer than I’ve ever been to both [James and Raquel].”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton