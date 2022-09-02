A Comprehensive Guide to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Hookups Over the Years

The most tangled web in reality TV history? The cast of Vanderpump Rules has provided Bravo fans with jaw-dropping moments thanks to their secret hookups for nearly a decade.

While season 1 included multiple shockers, one of the biggest bombshells was dropped during season 2 when Katie Maloney drunkenly revealed that Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor slept together — twice. At the time, Kristen was in a long-term relationship with Tom Sandoval (Jax’s best friend) and Jax was attempting to win back ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder (Kristen’s best friend).

The revelation resulted in a slap heard around West Hollywood and (temporarily) strained the inner circle. While all parties forgave each other eventually, Stassi threw the situation back in Kristen’s face during season 8 when it was revealed the James Mae T-shirt designer hooked up with Max Boynes — who was linked to Dayna Kathan during the season.

“She pretended to be friends with Dayna. … I’m f—kng shook right now because I thought that Dayna and Kristen were friends, and this is f—king weird,” Stassi declared. “It is so f—king on brand for you to act like you are so close to Dayna and then go and f—k the dude that she’s talking about. “You were born shady, you remain shady, you will always be shady. And you’re a liar and you have no remorse. … This is about you hooking up with another one of your friends’ ex-boyfriends ‘cause you always need to do that, Kristen.”

Kristen wasn’t the only one who had to relive her indiscretion with Jax. The bartender faced his own relationship drama over the years and his other biggest scandal went down between seasons 5 and 6 when he cheated on now-wife Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers.

“He comes over at 3 in the afternoon, middle of the day, he was out running errands in my area, so I’m thinking, ‘OK, nothing’s gonna happen.’ I was in the room writing music, so I had my recorder on. I let him come over, he comes into the room and it was almost immediate,” Faith detailed exclusively to Us Weekly in 2017. “When he gave me a hug, I have on shorts on — it’s hot, it’s summer —he grabs my butt and I’m like, ‘Jax, what are you doing?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, Faith, you know I’ve been wanting this for a long time.’ … He’s almost begging, but it was not in a disgusting or dirty way. It was like, he just really needed to talk to me and as he’s talking to me, he’s grabbing on me. One thing led to another. It happened so fast that … We weren’t worried about protection, we weren’t worried about anything, it was just so fast.”

While Jax, Brittany Kristen and Stassi were all let go ahead of season 9, the drama didn’t stop. Us exclusively revealed during summer 2022 that Tom Schwartz hooked up with Raquel Leviss (James Kennedy’s ex-fiancée) amid his divorce from Katie.

Scroll through for a more detailed breakdown of the inner cast hookups: