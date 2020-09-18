Not holding back! Dayna Kathan isn’t afraid to make her feelings known about Vanderpump Rules costar Jax Taylor.

During an interview on Katie Maloney‘s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast from Dear Media on Friday, September 18, Kathan, 30, quickly determined which of her costars wouldn’t make the cut in a game of “F–k, Marry, Kill.” Choosing between Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute and Taylor, 41, the SURver went in on the former model’s behavior.

“You know what it is? He still has me blocked [on social media]. He’s been nothing but an a–hole,” Kathan claimed. “I’m just over it. … He blocked me, he’s passive aggressively tweeted about me several times. I love Brittany [Cartwright] so much, and she’s been very welcoming to me and we have a great relationship, but even the copious times I’ve been at their home, he’s made a point to try not to make eye contact with me or engage me and whatever, and so I’m just like, ‘You know? F–k you.’ I just don’t care anymore. Like I really don’t.”

While Kathan was a new cast member on the Bravo series in season 8, Maloney, 33, has starred alongside Taylor since the beginning. Despite knowing him for years, the podcast host admitted that there are still things she doesn’t quite “understand” about “the way his mind works.”

Earlier this year, Taylor threw several of the newest Pump Rules stars — including Kathan, Brett Caprioni, Max Boyens, Charli Burnett and Danica Dow — under the bus in a lengthy tweetstorm. Before season 8 came to an end in June, the bartender said he was disappointed that the episodes “wasted so much time on pointless in the moment fighting” between the newbies.

“Just for the record, the OG cast does not argue like this anymore,” he wrote via Twitter in May. “I don’t know what happened this season. I personally think there are just too many people on the show, too many story lines to follow so things didn’t make a lot of sense. In my opinion.”

Though she had only been part of the Bravo reality series for a short period of time, Kathan said that she had “spent so much time” hanging out with Taylor and Cartwright, 31, that she was shocked by his remarks.

“I was like, ‘Where is this coming from?’ It was really surprising to me at the time because not that he and I were close and honestly not that I’d want to be, but he didn’t give off that energy that we had a problem,” she said on Friday. “If someone doesn’t like you, they don’t like you and that’s cool. Do whatever you want to do in your life but don’t act passive aggressive. … I mean Jax is 40. You know? Nothing wrong with that, I’m not shaming him for that but you know, treat others how you want to be treated.”

Production on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has yet to begin, leading some fans to wonder whether the series will return after the network cut ties with four cast members, including Stassi Schroeder and Doute, 37, in June. However, Lisa Vanderpump seemed optimistic that the show would be back — and would feature a more diverse set of stars.

“It’s really up to people that want to be front and center,” she told Entertainment Tonight in August. “I mean, I’m always all about that. Our companies are like the United Nations.”