Ariana Madix is taking the high road. The Vanderpump Rules star isn’t concerned about Jax Taylor’s tweets, but she is standing up for her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

“If anyone thought that this was a credible source for anything, maybe I would be more bothered by it, but I feel like everybody kind of knows that there isn’t a credible word that’s coming from his mouth when he’s talking s—t about people,” Ariana, 34, explained on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast. “That being said, it’s kind of weird because Tom has always been a good friend to him for, like, 20 years. So it’s like, ‘Bro, what are you doing?’”

Jax, 40, has been throwing shade at Tom, 36, via Twitter in recent weeks after the two men argued over Jax and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding pastor on a February episode of Vanderpump Rules. The SUR bartender has since said he regretted having Sandoval be the co-best man (alongside Tom Schwartz) at his nuptials.

“I felt I was a little bit bullied into bringing him back [into the wedding party],” Jax told Entertainment Tonight. “It didn’t make sense for him to be standing next to me.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, told Us that Jax’s remarks make him “really sad.”

“It hurts my feelings for somebody to say that,” the Fancy AF Cocktails author told Us in February, noting he went above and beyond for the Kentucky nuptials. “I didn’t see Jax really do much of anything for Schwartz’s wedding. But for some reason, he expects everybody else to move mountains for him and his wedding and, like, be available on call at any time of the day, any hour of the night. … I do the best I can, and I think I made up for it in the wedding, as you’ll see. But yeah, it’s sad.”

While many viewers also praised Sandoval’s best man skills after the wedding episode aired earlier this month, Jax alleged that Sandoval was only trying to look good “for the cameras.”

“Tom does things for tv so he looks good. Period. You all live in a fantasy world,” Jax tweeted. “A good friend/business partner? He constantly belittles Tom Schwartz and puts him down regarding his home, his marriage, how he handles business, but yeah he’s a good friend? Are we watching the same show? #pumprules.”

Sandoval, for his part, told Us that Jax is “angry” and “projecting” through his social media activity.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.