Not on the same page. Following Raquel Leviss‘ hookup with Tom Schwartz, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that her friendship with Katie Maloney has taken a turn.

“Raquel and Katie are on the outs,” the insider shares, noting that Maloney, 35, has branched out from their circle of friends while Leviss, 28, has continued to build a bond with Scheana Shay.

According to the source, the Utah native’s divorce from Schwartz, 40, put “a wedge between the cast” during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. “Especially after the hookup happened, Katie has distanced herself from Raquel,” the insider adds about where the duo stand now.

Earlier this month, the former beauty pageant contestant hinted that she was “not on the best terms” with Maloney. “I can’t speak for her, but I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings,” Leviss exclusively told Us at BravoCon on October 15.

The California native also opened up about her connection with Schwartz, adding, “Right now, we’re good friends. I feel like [our breakups] kind of brought us together as friends and we’ve been able to support each other. I wasn’t expecting that friendship to blossom, but I’m happy that it did.”

As cameras were rolling on the hit Bravo series, Us confirmed that Leviss got cozy with the TomTom co-owner during Shay, 37, and Brock Davies’ wedding in August. “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” a second insider exclusively revealed, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the costars.

The shocking hookup came five months after Schwartz and Maloney announced their breakup. “Well this sucks,” the Minnesota native wrote via Instagram in March. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

At the time, the businessman revealed he was struggling amid the major life change. “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–king canned Instagram caption. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word [because] it’s too painful,” he continued. “We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner.”

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, for her part, admitted that Leviss’ split from James Kennedy inspired her to pull the plug on their marriage.

“When they announced at the reunion that they had broken it up — it was a bit empowering because when you’re trying to figure out what to do and you see other people be strong and their convictions like that, you’re like, ‘All right, I can do it, I can do it,'” Maloney told Us in April, referring to Kennedy and Leviss confirming the end of their engagement at the season 9 reunion three months prior.