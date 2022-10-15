There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10.

Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together.

“You know what’s funny, though? I was just saying to someone else, I was like, ‘I also love to gossip about, like, people I watch on TV,’” she said while attending BravoCon 2022 in New York City. “I look at all those blind items [online] and things like that. I’m into it, so I totally get it.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor teased: “If you were to follow all of those things — I mean, we’ve been together for almost nine years — you would think we’ve broken up like times 50 times.”

The Schwartz & Sandy co-owner also exclusively confirmed to Us on Saturday that he and Madix are still going strong. “We’re great. We’re doing really good,” Sandoval explained during BravoCon, noting he’s seen headlines about their alleged break up “for years.”

The Missouri native recalled fans thinking in the past that the couple were over after they spotted a moving truck at his place. Sandoval, however, told Us that it was all a misunderstanding.

“We shot this thing for Alka-Seltzer and people were like, ‘Oh, yep, they’re done. [There’s] moving trucks out front,’” he said, implying the trucks were just for the shoot.

While the Florida native and the TomTom cofounder insisted that they have no relationship drama, the pair teased that season 10 of Vanderpump Rules will feature a lot of different romances — and controversy — now that so many of their costars are single.

“Obviously, with all these people being single, like, those dynamics have shifted a lot,” Madix told Us on Saturday. “I mean, you’re definitely gonna see some of James [Kennedy’s] new girlfriend. So that’s definitely [a] new dynamic and you’ll see her interacting with us. It’s a lot. It feels very new and different.”

Kennedy, 30, confirmed his split from Raquel Leviss in December 2021 after five years together. He has since moved on with Ally Lewber.

Another Bravo couple who called it quits was Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who filed for divorce in March. Us confirmed on Thursday, October 13, that the former spouses finalized their divorce one day prior.

Schwartz, 39, was rumored to be getting cozy with Leviss, 28, earlier this year, but he exclusively told Us on Saturday that they are strictly “platonic.”

Lala Kent is also back in the dating game after announcing her split from fiancé Randall Emmett in fall 2021. She teased a new man and relationship in early October. “I’m having the best sex of my life,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, 32, exclusively told Us at BravoCon.