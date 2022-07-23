Gearing up for a decade of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump’s past and present SURvers have started filming season 10 of the Bravo hit — and the group feels confident they are going to bring the heat.

“Although it’s called Vanderpump Rules, it’s all about the relationships with these kids — it’s always been like that,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum exclusively told Us Weekly at the Schwartz & Sandy’s opening party hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX on Tuesday, July 19. “And it’s an authentic show. That’s the most important thing to me — there’s a lot of bulls—t on the show, that’s for sure — but I mean, the relationships, we’re not pulling people in and just setting them in a situation, hoping they get on, these people have been friends for years.”

Season 10 includes OGs Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who opened their own restaurant after working as bartenders for Lisa and collaborating on TomTom.

“I just walked in there and I was so overcome with emotion and I found it overwhelming,” she told Us. “Tom Sandoval, I’ve known him for probably something like 15 years. That’s when he started working for me. Scheana [Shay] — I mean, all of them, so many years. So to see them grow up, make mistakes, come back the other side, it’s kind of amazing.”

The 10th installment will follow a lot of updates from the group, including Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce. Lala Kent is also single on the series for the first time since joining in season 4.

“I think you’re seeing a lot of people single for the first time. Like Katie, the first time ever. Me, the first time ever,” she said. “I feel like you’re gonna get a little bit of throwback … mixed with, like, we’re grownups and we have a different set of problems this round.”

James Kennedy, for his part, has a new love — Ally Lewber — after splitting from Raquel Leviss. The twosome announced during the seasons 9 reunion that their engagement had ended.

“It’s completely different,” the DJ told Us about filming season 10. “It’s all fresh and I think the true fans that have stuck with us since season 1 will, honestly, be very excited. You can always pick up the show and pick up from season 7 or 8 — where your best friend showed you or your husband’s wife showed you or whatever it is. But if you watch from the beginning to now, I mean, there won’t be a more entertaining 10 seasons. There really won’t. The whole story’s insane.”

James joined the cast during season 3.

“And I was, like, a 20-f—king-year-old little kid when I started. I’m a 30-year-old man now,” he said. “Time flies when you’re having fun and it’s been crazy, but this season, honestly, it’s so fresh. It’s new. And I feel like, after the pandemic, everyone’s just now a real motherf—ker. No one gives a s—t about feelings. We could all die tomorrow. And thank God, we’re not. I mean, seriously though. It’s fun!”

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for season 10 of Pump Rules. Keep scrolling for more from the cast: