Reality romance! Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is dating Ally Lewber, Us Weekly can confirm.

“James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now,” Kennedy’s rep told Us exclusively on Tuesday, March 15. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

Us obtained exclusive images of the couple kissing while on vacation in Mexico. The 30-year-old DJ also shared a series of photos from their trip via Instagram on Tuesday.

“Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life, here’s a little slide show of todays adventure….,” the Bravo personality captioned the footage. “Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short 😉🌊✨🌙.”

The pair met in January, a month after Kennedy and his ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss announced their breakup, at Pump Rules star Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras show in Agoura Hills, California, Kennedy revealed on costar Lala Kent’s podcast in February. Lewber’s friends were fans of the series, he explained.

A week after their meet-cute, the Brit posted several Instagram videos holding hands with the Belmont University grad while in Las Vegas for his birthday.

During his interview on “Give Them Lala,” the former SUR busser showed Kent, 31, pictures of his new lady love, who is also an L.A. resident. “I’m kind of seeing someone,” he said at the time. When asked if he’d bring her on the show, the Bravo personality was hesitant.

“Look, it’s too early to say honestly. I do like this girl, I really do,” he shared. “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that.”

Kennedy further revealed that he doesn’t “want to make the same mistakes” he did when he brought Leviss on the series, which he believes rushed their relationship.

“With [Lewber], I’m taking my time. She gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation, and then for me, it’s like, I have to decide as well,” he told Kent. “What I do know is I’m going to be doing me and I’m going to be f—king enjoying myself. Truly. Because honestly, after Raquel left, now it’s like I don’t have anyone to impress or please except for myself … My heart cannot break anymore … I don’t care what anyone thinks or what everyone wants … No one has control over me anymore.”

Kennedy and Leviss announced their breakup in December 2021 with the same statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the former couple wrote. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore.”

At the time, a source told Us that the ex-couple were in a “tumultuous relationship” and added that they wanted “different things.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!