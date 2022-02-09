Back on the dating scene! During a recent conversation with his Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent, James Kennedy detailed his attempts to live his “best f–king life” since ending his engagement to Raquel Leviss.

“I might be seeing someone, kind of, right now,” Kennedy, 30, revealed on the “Give Them Lala” podcast on Wednesday, February 9. “I am a lover and I’m not a fighter. So, when I do meet someone, I am kind of only into them. That’s the sexy thing about it. I might not be into you in two weeks or three weeks but for that moment, I don’t want to make out with another girl, I just want you.”

The U.K. native confirmed that the girl is the same one whose hand he was holding in social media posts from his 30th birthday celebration. He explained that they had a “random” meeting during Tom Sandoval‘s show and that her friends were fans of the Bravo series.

When asked whether his new flame would appear on a potential season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Kennedy admitted that he wasn’t sure.

“Look, it’s too early to say honestly. I do like this girl, I really do. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that,” he explained after showing Kent, 31, a photo of him kissing the mystery woman. “That’s kind of where my head was at with Raquel back in the day … With this girl, I don’t want to make the same mistakes. I’ve learned a lot. I’m just moving on and not thinking about everything that I’ve gone through.”

He added: “I’m a f–king book that just added so many chapters. So with her, I’m taking my time, you know she gets to choose what she wants to do with that whole situation and then for me it’s like I have to decide as well. Like s–t, ‘What do I truly want?’ I’m not going to just do something for the f–ks of it.”

Kennedy and Leviss, 27, shocked their costars during the season 9 reunion when they confirmed that they had pulled the plug on their relationship.

“We had a conversation a couple of months ago. I asked her if I am your soulmate and she said, ‘Do you think I am your soulmate?’ It was almost like the first time that I felt like we weren’t destined in the galaxy,” the DJ, who proposed to his then-girlfriend earlier that season, recalled late last month. “It wasn’t a clear answer. It wasn’t like, ‘Absolutely you are my soulmate.’ That’s how it should be I feel like. At least that is what I want. And we rather just end it and pull the Band-Aid off before we get married, have a baby and f–king get a divorce. That is literally the last thing I want.”

The California native, for her part, admitted that she no longer saw a future with Kennedy.

“I didn’t want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me and the things that he is willing to do to better himself,” she said during the January episode. “But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that’s a telltale sign that something is wrong.”

On Wednesday, the former SUR busser noted that even though the split was “depressing,” he still managed to learn from it, saying, “Yes, some things didn’t work out, but I know that that was for a f–king reason. God did that for a reason to benefit both of the lives that were involved. No one won, everyone won.”

For Kennedy, the next chapter of his life has inspired him to make some changes when it comes to dating.

“What I do know is I’m going to be doing me and I’m going to be f–king enjoying myself. Truly because honestly after Raquel left, now it’s like I don’t have anyone to impress or please except for myself,” he told Kent, who also split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett after filming wrapped. “My heart cannot break anymore. I don’t care what anyone thinks or what everyone wants. No one has control over me anymore.”

