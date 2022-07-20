Sending a message. Stassi Schroeder made her feelings extra clear after Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright spoke about the Vanderpump Rules alums’ feud — returning the money the Kentucky native and Jax Taylor sent to cover their plates after missing Schroeder and Beau Clark‘s wedding.

“The point of the podcast, honestly, was for [Stassi] to just understand Brittany’s side more because she wasn’t taking her calls and Brittany messaged her so many times with no response,” Shay, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Schwartz & Sandy’s opening party hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX on Tuesday, July 19. “We didn’t do it maliciously or to talk s–t. And then the backlash from it, it was, like, that actually wasn’t even the intention. We’re like hopefully once she hears this, she’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God, now I understand.'”

The “Good As Gold” singer told Us that the July 1 podcast episode “backfired on us,” explaining, “Stassi sent the money back. … Brittany had paid for the plates because she couldn’t make it. And said ‘Scheananigans podcast’ [as the note].”

Schroeder, 34, and Clark, 42, wed in Italy in May, inviting a small group of friends — including Cartwright, 33, and Taylor, 43 — to come along. According to the newlyweds, the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums weren’t honest about their plans to attend and officially backed out days before the nuptials. Cartwright has claimed there were “actual reasons” they couldn’t go.

“Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” she said on “Betches Moms” podcast in June, referring to her and Taylor’s son. “I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons. But I know, like, having to wait to the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, like, I feel terrible about and I’m truly sorry. And I hope that one day, we’ll be able to talk about this and figure it all out.”

Cartwright spoke about the drama again on “Scheananigans” earlier this month, telling Shay that Taylor was “getting in his head” and “getting all worked up” about flying with a baby — but alleged she didn’t know that her husband had planted the seeds of doubts about their attendance — allegedly telling Clark’s friends that he was going to a golf tournament instead of Rome — via a series of texts.

“I personally never sent any text messages. I will make that very clear because I would never do that to them. I was planning on going 1,000 — 100 percent,” Cartwright told Shay. “You know how Jax is, he’ll just text and rage text and everything else.”

In addition to sending the money to cover their plates — which Shay said on the podcast was “expensive” — Cartwright said she has attempted to contact Schroeder.

“I have reached out since the wedding and said, ‘Everything is so gorgeous and I hope that we can talk one day and I’m so sorry for how things went down,’ and I haven’t gotten any response just yet,” she claimed. “I’ll try again in a couple weeks or something. I just like to make things right. … I get so upset. I don’t want to cause any drama.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn

