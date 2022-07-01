Speaking her peace. Brittany Cartwright opened up about her relationship with Stassi Schroeder after missing the former Vanderpump Rules star’s Italian wedding.

“I felt terrible. I still feel terrible because I do love them,” Cartwright, 33, said on the Friday, July 1, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast of what went down between her and Schroeder, 34, earlier this year. “I think about it all the time.”

Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor, with whom she shares 14-month-old son Cruz, were two of Schroeder’s former Vanderpump Rules costars who were invited to her European nuptials in May. The Next Level Basic author previously wed Beau Clark in September 2022 in a backyard wedding after having to postpone their Rome event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once Schroeder and Clark, 42, rescheduled their Roman ceremony, they cut down the guest list. Cartwright and Taylor, 42, made the cut, but unfortunately, the pair were unable to attend and the circumstances surrounding their absence has caused a rift between the two couples.

“I’m not going to name names, but I feel like listeners will be able to … You can gather whoever you think it is on your own,” Schroeder said on her and Clark’s “The Good The Bad and The Baby” podcast in May of the drama that had unfolded. “There is a couple who did not come to our wedding …”

Clark, for his part, alleged that Taylor had told a mutual friend via text messages beginning more than a month before the wedding that he wasn’t coming. Cartwright, however, noted on Friday that she was unaware of the texts her husband was sending and had every intention of going before the traveling became too hard to make work.

“I personally never sent any text messages. I will make that very clear because I would never do that to them. I was planning on going 1,000 — 100 percent,” the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alum told podcast host and friends Scheana Shay. “Jax just started getting in his head, getting all worked up about flying with the baby so he tells — which is a lot — and you know how Jax is, he’ll just text and rage text and everything else. “

Looking back, Cartwright can see why Schroeder and Clark, who share 17-month-old daughter Hartford, would be upset that they ended up staying in the states.

“I think the reason they are so mad is because they think that we knew weeks leading up to it that we weren’t coming and we waited to the last minute,” she explained. “And they think that we went to the golf tournament instead of the wedding. Really, we went to that golf tournament because we didn’t go to the wedding. It was a charity event. … It turned into this bigger thing than it should’ve ever been.”

Cartwright noted that “it hurts” her feelings knowing how strained her relationship has become with Schroeder amid all of the drama. “I know we were in the wrong at the end of the day. I know that for sure,” she confessed, noting she has tried to make amends.

Scroll down for more on Cartwright’s revelations about the wedding debacle and where she stands with Schroeder now: